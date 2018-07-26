New & Old Classics: Shakespeare Festivals & Music Circus’ “Gypsy”

“Gypsy” is one of the classics of old-fashioned Broadway musicals, and the version of it that opened Tuesday at Music Circus (official name: Broadway at Music Circus) is a classic of its own.

Carolee Carmello stars as Mama Rose, the stage mother of all stage mothers. She pushes her two daughters, Baby Louise and Baby June (especially June), into the spotlight and demands that they get attention. Why Rose is so determined to turn her daughters – first June, then Louise after June quits their show – into stars is open to interpretation until the final scenes. When the show hits “Rose’s Turn,” it becomes crystal clear that Mama wanted the attention as much for herself as for her girls. Although less well-known than “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Rose’s Turn” is a knockout number, one which Carmello belts the heck out of. The song also illustrates the sly commentary worked into the title of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.” (The songs, by the way, feature music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.) Not exactly a household name, Carmello has appeared in 14 Broadway shows and has been nominated for three Tony Awards. She is joined in the cast here by Austen Danielle Bohmer as Louise (who becomes Gypsy Rose Lee) and David Hess as Herbie, the quintessential nice guy who loves Rose and her daughters so much he sacrifices his career for theirs – until it all becomes too much to take. Bohmer and Hess are excellent, both revealing changes in their characters that will turn him from mouse to man and her from mousey underling to confident, some might say arrogant, star. Glenn Casale directs the outstanding production and John MacInnis choreographs the dance-heavy show. One scene that is a guaranteed show-stopper is a dance number with strobe effects that “turns” Baby June and Baby Louise into their adult versions. It’s a marvel. “Gypsy” plays at 7:30 nightly through Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday (final show, regrettably). Tickets are $45-$99. Music Circus is at the Wells Fargo Pavilion, 1419 H St. For tickets or for more information, call (916) 557-1999 or go to BroadwaySacramento.com.

