Concerts in the Park Summer Finale This Friday

Can you believe it? Sacramento’s favorite summer music festival, Concerts in the Park (CIP), is winding down another record-breaking season! But, don’t worry, there’s still time to experience this epic series that’s free for all ages.

Read on for everything you need to rock out one last time as The Crystal Method drops beats from the Buzzledom Main Stage, alongside Write Or Die, Ryan Moe and DJs My Cousin Vinny and Mike Diamond, from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 27, 2018, at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Pro Tip: Plan ahead and arrive early; this show will draw fans near and wide to downtown Sacramento.

Expect the best at this closing show! CIP veterans recommend checking out the silent disco presented by Silent Sundays or heading over to Queenly Henna for a piece of originally-designed henna you can rock all week. Bringing the family? Check out the Resolute Circles hula hoopers; they’ll help even the smallest kids go for a spin.

Keep cool at the Fan Fun booth hosted by Verge Center for the Arts. Create your own fan and learn different techniques to beat the heat. While you’re feeling artsy, check out the live art demo with local artist Molly Devlin.

Want to take your cool to the next level? The Bud Light Bar has a great lineup of cold beer, wine, water and sodas to help you beat the heat. Don’t forget to check out Annie’s Sno Biz and Conscious Creamery for some frosty treats.

Please your palate at one of your favorite local eateries on-site. From nachos, gyros or tamales, CIP food vendors have you covered!

Last but not least, everyone’s favorite part: GIVEAWAYS! To close out the season, concert-goers will receive neon pink bracelets from Lyft, while supplies last. Get to the park early to snag yours!

Don’t get stuck with a serious case of FOMO. Cesar Chavez Plaza will be buzzin’ for the CIP summer finale, so grab a friend, coworker or the whole family and celebrate the end of another killer season of Concerts in the Park.

Visit GoDowntownSac.com/CIP to learn more and join the conversation using #CIPSAC and #DowntownSac.

Get the inside scoop on other downtown events and happenings at GoDowntownSac.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photos courtesy of Downtown Sacramento Partnership