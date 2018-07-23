Saucy & Sensational…Sacratomato Week is Back

Get ready to savor the tomato as Midtown Sacramento’s Sutter District has returned with fan-favorite Sacratomato Week July 23-29. To celebrate Sacramento’s signature commodity, the vibrant and engaging restaurants, bars and nightclubs located in Midtown’s Sutter District will offer tomato-themed menu options, drink specials and more. Restaurants, bars and nightclubs in the Sutter District include the following: Barwest, Biba, Blue Cue, Centro Cocina Mexicana, Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub, INK Eats & Drinks, Paragary’s, Midtown and Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar.

Sacratomato Fun & Games!

Guests to Sutter District restaurants and bars are encouraged to post enticing images of their tomato-themed dishes and drinks on social media during Sacratomato Week. To be entered to win great prizes, guests simply post an image, tag the venue and also include the hashtag #sacratomato2018. Sacratomato Week prizes include valuable gift cards to Sutter District restaurants & bars plus unique experiences to places such as B Street Theatre, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park and more.

Fresh and fun Tomato Trivia activities will take place at various places throughout the Sutter District, including at the Midtown Farmers Market.

Surprise appearances by the Midtown Mascot (aka “Juicy Tomato”) throughout the week and/or during the Midtown Farmers Market.

Sacratomato Happy Hour Specials

Sacratomato Week enthusiasts are encouraged to browse the Sutter District each weeknight from 5 to 6 p.m. to enjoy Happy Hour edibles and refreshments being offered by participating Sutter District bars and restaurants, with suggested stops at the following:

Barwest

Biba

Blue Cue

Centro Cocina Mexicana

INK Eats & Drinks

Paragary’s Midtown

Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Sacratomato Food & Drink Offerings

Delicious offerings of tomato-themed drink and menu items bursting with the farm-fresh flavors that flourish in our agriculture rich region will be featured throughout Sacratomato Week, a sampling of which includes the following:

Paragary’s Midtown – Pancetta and Spicy Salami Pizza featuring San Marzano tomatoes

Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar – Brunch Bloody Mary

Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub – Jean Harlow Burger with pickled tomatoes

Sacratomato Week is proudly presented by Midtown Sacramento’s Sutter District with generous support from the Midtown Association. More information about the 2018 Sacratomato Week is available at ExploreMidtown.org.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events, the Midtown Association and the Sutter District, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown, #ExploreMidtown, @thesutterdistrict and #sutterdistrict on Instagram and Twitter.

*Photo courtesy of Unseen Heroes and the Midtown Association