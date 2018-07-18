Home » Hot Cars & Hot Topics: An Evening with Matt Farah
Hot Cars & Hot Topics: An Evening with Matt Farah

The California Automobile Museum is all set to present An Evening with Matt Farah on Thursday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. Matt Farah is a widely known and respected filmmaker, exotic car enthusiast, and host of The Smoking Tire, a hugely popular automotive video review website and YouTube channel. Museum guests will enjoy listening to Farah talk about a wide range of topics ranging from speeding cars to the grind of making it big as a YouTube personality.

An Evening with Matt Farah is generously presented by Luxury Motorcars that will also display a selection of eye-catching cars for the special evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a no-host bar (courtesy of Red Bus Brewing) and food is available for purchase from Shift Coffee and Culinerdy Cruzer. Matt’s talk, which also includes a Question & Answer session, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Of course, event attendees will also have the opportunity to see and explore the Museum and amazing cars on exhibit during the less crowded evening hours.

Tickets for this special event cost $25 for Museum members, $30 for the general public and are available in advance online or in-person at the door (if still available). All proceeds from this event benefit the California Automobile Museum, a non-profit organization.

For tickets or more information about these An Evening with Matt Farah, visit CalAutoMuseum.org or call 916-442-6802 for more information.

About California Automobile Museum

Since opening in 1987, the California Automobile Museum tells the story of over 130 years of automotive culture and history.  Exhibiting makes and models of all kinds, the Museum strives to preserve, exhibit, teach and tell the stories of the automobile and its influence on our lives.

For more, visit CalAutoMuseum.org or call 916-442-6802.

*Photo courtesy of Larry Chen of SpeedHunters

