A Summertime Evening Edition of “Hands on History”

Continuing a popular series of interactive and fun “Hands on History” activities happening on the third Saturday each month, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park and Friends of Sutter’s Fort return with their latest upcoming event — “After Hours: An Evening Hands on History” on Saturday, July 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.

As part of this new evening offering, Fort visitors will take a step back in time to the 1850s to participate in crowd-favorite pioneer fun and games such as marbles, the game of graces, and more. Plus, Fort guests will have the opportunity to explore and experience history in a variety of ways, including:

  • Watch Dutch oven baking demonstrations at 6 p.m. 
  • Watch flint and steel fire making demonstrations at 6, 6:45, 7:45 & 8:45 p.m.
  • Take a 30-minute Fort tour offered at 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m.
  • Watch musket demonstrations at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
  • Enjoy a campfire and marshmallow roasting activities at 8 p.m.

Admission to this special “After Hours: An Evening Hands on Historyevent at Sutter’s Fort SHP is $7 per adult (18 and older), $5 per youth (ages 6 to 17) and is free for children 5 and under (regular admission pricing is $5 per adult, $3 for youth). For more, call 916-445-4422 or visit SuttersFort.org.

