Walk on the Artsy Side in Midtown on Second Saturday

A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music and more.

On Saturday, July 14, a sampling of the offerings – many of which are inspired by the outdoors — presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include the following:

Art of Toys (1126 18 th Street) – invites guests to explore the art of “Monsters” which features artwork from Char Hall, Jared Konopitski, Chris Cinder and T. Oliver Kopian of New York. Plus, Artie Annette will be back with a FREE art activity in front of gallery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for all ages .

GroundSwell Art (2508 J Street) – proudly presents Jeremiah Kille: art works and installation that will include an artist reception from 6 to 9 p.m. with light refreshments and music. A native of Santa Cruz, the artist is inspired by nature and ideals of coexistence. Kille explores this with a variety of styles moving from abstract to rendered clarity.

Identity Coffees – The Midtown Bizarre (1430 28th Street) – offers a charming Maker Pop-Up at the cafe and roastery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features a rotating mix of local artisans and makers with their handcrafted goods highlighted by a wide range of decor, body care, organic, clothing, jewelry, artwork and more. The free event is family-friendly and features a new lineup every month.

Kennedy Gallery (1931 L Street) – proudly presents Triumphant Trees: “Dressed In Leaves, I Reach Into The Sky,” that showcases some of Northern California’s premier landscape artists. With a focus on the trees that make our region one of the world’s most sought-after locations, this exhibit is designed to inspire the community to appreciate and long for nature’s glory. Works of more than 20 local artists will be featured on three floors along with a full service bar on Second Saturday.



Tim Collom Gallery (915 20 th Street) – is proud to present “Go Figure,” a visually exciting summer exhibition that features compelling work by more than 20 talented local artists that range from established late and mid-career to emerging new artists.

Viewpoint Photographic Arts Center (2015 J Street, Suite 101) – presents the annual “Members Exhibit” that showcases more than 90 images by Viewpoint members in a variety of styles and themes. The collection ranges from alternative process, to black and white, digital and time-lapse photography. The Members Exhibit brings an eclectic range of technical skill and artistry together in one large and visually impressive exhibit.

In addition to the special offerings provided by Midtown businesses on June 9, the ever-popular Midtown Farmers Market is happening that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. And on Saturday evenings, valet parking opportunities are available at 24th and K Streets and at 18th and Capitol Avenue.

Supported by the Midtown Association, most Midtown Sacramento Second Saturday Art Walk activities are available from 6 to 9 p.m. (although times may vary by gallery). For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

*Photo courtesy of Groundswell