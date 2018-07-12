Two More Free Outdoor Movie Nights on Historic Walls of Sutter’s Fort

After a successful first-time film showing in June, two more Free Outdoor Movie Nights in Midtown are scheduled this summer during 2nd Saturdays in July and August. As part of the first movie showing at the Fort, nearly 200 community members were on site to enjoy the free show. Offered in partnership with California State Parks and Friends of Sutter’s Fort, and presented by Sutter Health, the movies will start at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the historic walls of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (on the west side, corner of 26th & L Streets).

The upcoming films that will be shown as part of the Free Outdoor Movie Nights in Midtown’s Sutter District include the following:

Saturday, July 14 – “La La Land” (American musical romantic comedy)

Saturday, August 11 – “Clueless” (romantic comedy)

The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to set up on the grassy area outside the Fort and a number food options (for purchase) will be available on site. A sampling of the food vendors scheduled to be on-site for the Free Outdoor Movie Nights include the following: Bambi Vegan Tacos, Costa’s Finest Kettle Corn and Luciano’s Scoop for July 14 and Costa’s Finest Kettle Corn and Mr. Pops Popcorn on August 11.

“We’re thrilled the community is embracing the new Free Outdoor Movie Nights in Midtown,” said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “Given our already robust offering of events and activities, free movie showings at key locations in Midtown provide yet another signature experience to encourage the community to visit and linger longer in the district.”

For more information about the Free Outdoor Movie Nights, please visit Exploremidtown.org/movie-nights or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/ExploreMidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.