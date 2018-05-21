Old Sacramento to Surprise & Delight on Memorial Day Weekend

Soon-to-celebrate a newly-renovated waterfront embarcadero, the Old Sacramento historic district offers an exciting and diverse blend of old favorites and new experiences scheduled to take place over the extended Memorial Day Weekend.

“From all-new events such as a ‘Sunset Sip’ wine tasting and a ‘Brunch on Front’ event, plus popular favorites including steam train rides and classic cars on display, there’s something for everyone in Old Sacramento,” said Brooksie Hughes, Old Sacramento District Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “We’re thrilled to share an exciting and engaging line-up and diverse variety of activities that give guests plenty of reasons to visit our historic district then come back for more.”

While many more are sure to follow and/or be announced at a later date, a round-up of the special events planned over Memorial Day Weekend is outlined below:

Sunset Sip Wine Tasting – Thursday, May 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests to the historic district can sip and celebrate the newly-renovated waterfront embarcadero during a special Old Sacramento’s Sunset Sip evening event presented in partnership with the El Dorado Winery Association. Approximately 20 wineries will provide tastings of more than 40 varietals accompanied by sweet and savory bites to indulge in while relaxing and unwinding along the waterfront. Guests will also enjoy listening to live music from national touring band Simple Creation. Each ticket purchased is also valid for half-off admission to the Sacramento History Museum and California State Railroad Museum over the holiday weekend (valid only to guests with wristbands). Tickets range in price from $45 to $70 for guests ages 21 and over at OldSacramento.com/specialevents.

Cracker Barrel Presents the Old Sacramento Classic Car Show – Saturday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Soon to open a location in the Sacramento area, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is proud to present the fun and FREE Old Sacramento Classic Car Show that will include 100+ classic cars – American models made during the years 1968-1993 – that will be on display throughout the historic district. Guests will also enjoy special “activation zones” with FREE vintage soda tastings happening every hour on-the-hour and rocking chair giveaways provided by Cracker Barrel along with a special vendor village, and more. For more details, please visit OldSacramento.com/specialevents.

Brunch on Front – Sunday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests to the historic district will enjoy a very special brunch set up on community farm tables in the middle of Front Street during a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Served family style, the social “gather and grub” event will include unique dishes from Old Sacramento restaurants such as the Delta King, Fat City Bar & Café, The Firehouse, Rio City Café and Steamers along with champagne, mimosas and celebratory live music, too. Each ticket purchased is also valid for half-off admission to the Sacramento History Museum and California State Railroad Museum over the holiday weekend (valid only to guests with wristbands). The event is limited to 200 guests and tickets range in price from $25 to $35 at OldSacramento.com/specialevents.

Echo Fest Spectacular Tribute Music Event – Saturday & Sunday, May 26 & 27 from 2 to 10:30 p.m.

An all-new Spectacular Tribute Music Event will take place on the iconic sprawling lawn in Old Sacramento State Historic Park. Echo Fest – an exciting and high-energy concert is being organized and promoted by RnR Event Organizers based in Rocklin, California. A varied and eclectic line-up of top quality tribute bands from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Sacramento have been confirmed for this first-time event. Echo Fest features tributes of Metallica, INXS, Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Selena and many more. Tickets range in price from $28 (one day pass) to $48 (two-day pass) at EchoFestNow.com.

Memorial Day Car Show Featuring Vettes & Vets – Monday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The California Automobile Museum invites the community to hit the road to check out the 9th Annual Memorial Day Car Show featuring Vettes & Vets that celebrates America’s love for the automobile while honoring our country’s brave veterans and active duty military. In addition to the eye-catching automobiles, attendees will be treated to a DJ spinning classic summer tunes, military color guard and national anthem along with a barbecue lunch available for purchase. For spectators, admission is $2 per person (at the entrance) that will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. For more details, visit CalAutoMuseum.org.

These must-visit Memorial Day Weekend events are in addition to popular offerings such as food and drink specials offered by various bars and restaurants throughout the historic district, Old Sacramento Underground Tours (offered throughout the extended holiday weekend), Gold Fever! tours (offered on Saturday & Sunday), and steam train excursion rides behind Granite Rock 10 (offered Saturday, Sunday & Monday). For more details about events and activities happening throughout the Old Sacramento historic district, please call 916-970-5226 or visit OldSacramento.com.

Photo courtesy Tour de Drone.