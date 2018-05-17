New Reasons to GATHER in Summer ’18

Following the successful addition of GATHER: Rocklin in 2017, Unseen Heroes continue to divvy the GATHER spirit in 2018 with the expansion of GATHER: Movies in the Park. In partnership with the City of Rocklin, UC Davis Health and Sacramento Republic FC, Unseen Heroes will take the free monthly event to five different parks in Rocklin this summer.

On Friday, May 18, the first movie to be featured on the big screen will be the 2005 comedy “Kicking & Screaming,” which will literally “kick” things off for the season with an homage to the co-presenting sponsorships of Sacramento Republic FC and UC Davis Health Systems. The final movie of the season will be 2018’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” with its elaborate visuals tying in with the City of Rocklin’s art installation reveal at Quarry Park.

Similar to past events, GATHER: Movies in the Park will feature a variety of local food vendors, as well as a collection of artisanal options, good music and a community of like-minded individuals.

The schedule for GATHER: Movies in the Park is as follows:

May 18 – “Kicking & Screaming” – Whitney Park

June 22 – “Emoji Movie” – Peter Hill Heritage Park

July 13 – “Peter Rabbit” – Kathy Lund Community Park

August 3 – “Coco” – Twin Oaks Park

September 21 – “A Wrinkle in Time” – Quarry Park

PLUS!

The original GATHER: Oak Park will continue to provide the endless feeling of community on the second Thursday of every month thru October on the corner of Broadway & 3rd Avenue.

For more information on GATHER: Movies in the Park and GATHER: Oak Park, visit GatherNights.com.