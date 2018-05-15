West Coast classics are coming to life this summer as Goldenvoice presents the return of Summertime in the LBC at the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Saturday, July 7. At the helm of the music festival’s lineup will be the iconic Snoop Doggy Dogg, who will perform his own debut album “Doggystyle” in its entirety, 25 years after its release.

In addition to the Long Beach legend’s performance, Summertime in the LBC will bring together some of hip-hop and R&B’s most beloved musical collaborations of the last few decades, including: Ja Rule & Ashanti, Method Man & Redman, E-40 & Too Short and DJ Quik & Suga Free.

With an all-star lineup that could sell out tours individually, fans will be in for a real treat as the legendary Isley Brothers will be celebrating more than 60 years of music together. The influence that has come from these brothers’ compositions are likely to bring fans of every caliber to bask in the classics, such as “Summer Breeze,” “Hello It’s Me,” and “Footsteps in the Dark.”

In fact, the latter would be sampled into Ice Cube’s West Coast classic “It Was a Good Day”, who will also be performing at the festival in July. Joining a multitude of artists on the lineup, The Game, Evidence, The Dogg Pound, Mack 10 and more will all be in the mix.

With the West Coast summer vibes coming together quite well, Warren G & The Dove Shack will also be joining forces to perform their classic “Summertime in the LBC,” bringing the festival’s name to life.

Festival passes are now on sale and likely to sell out.

For more information on Summertime in the LBC and all the artists performing, visit SummertimeintheLBC.com