A Special “Midtown Love” Celebration at Faces

Back by popular demand, the Midtown Association is presenting a very special “Midtown Love” celebration on Thursday, May 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the iconic Faces Nightclub. The annual event is designed to showcase the dynamic and eclectic vibe that makes Midtown the center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core while providing an opportunity to network with many of Midtown’s key influencers, business owners and involved community members.

Complete with lounging mermaids and drag queens browsing about, the one-of-a-kind celebration will be highlighted by a series of live entertainment, including music by local musicians such as Xochitl, dance performances by Sac Dance Lab, a captivating live art/painting experience by a local artist, and a spirited lip sync battle featuring local individuals as they participate in a fierce but friendly competition. The event will also offer an incredible night of dancing and a visually-enticing “Wall of Boom,” a perfect backdrop for memorable photos. Of course, “Midtown Love” guests will enjoy amazing cocktails, bountiful sampling of some of Midtown’s most popular restaurants and eating establishments – such as Golden Bear, Kru, The Limelight, LowBrau and Paragary’s Midtown – along with having a chance to win coveted raffle prizes.

“We look forward to celebrating another fun and fabulous year,” said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “Always surprising and delightful, the event showcases a sampling of what is amazing about Midtown. And, Faces Nightclub is the perfect venue for this event designed to showcase what makes the district so very special and unique.”

“Midtown Love” tickets cost $49 per person in advance or $55 at the door (if still available). A limited number of tickets are available and guests are encouraged to purchase them online in advance at Eventbrite.com (note there is a small online ticketing fee).

“Midtown Love” is sponsored by many involved businesses that include – but are not limited to – the following: Faces Nightclub, Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), Turton Commercial Real Estate, Sutter Health, and 1801 L. The celebration is also supported by involved media partners that include Comstock’s Magazine, iHeart Media & V101, and KTXL & Studio40 Live.

More information about the “Midtown Love” celebration or sponsorship opportunities is available by calling 916-442-1500 or visiting ExploreMidtown.org/ma-annual-gala.

*Photo courtesy of the Midtown Association