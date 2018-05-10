Midtown Sacramento Offers Inspired Artwork, Hands-On Activities & More During 2nd Saturday

A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting 2nd Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music and more.

On Saturday, May 12, a sampling of the offerings presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include the following:

Art of Toys (1126 18 th Street) – invites guests to discover the fun art of the ROBOT that features works by Chris Cinder, Garry Gay, Robert Gordon and John Barrett. Plus, a free hands-on art activity will be out front for all ages from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Art Asylum (at the First United Methodist Church located at 2100 J St) – will present amazing art work created by talented and aspiring Sacramento City College student artists. Guests are encouraged to stop by to enjoy great art, refreshments, and an art activity.

Capital City Beads (1729 L Street) – is offering a special “Make-N-Take Class” (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) where guests have an opportunity to make their own bracelets with moms and/or for moms. After selecting supplies to customize the bracelet, trained jewelry artists will assist guests in designing and creating a truly unique gift (class cost is $5; bracelet materials not included).

CK Art (2500 J Street) – is proud and excited to present a special “Best-of-the-Best” art exhibit that showcases the top-selling artists who helped to make the first six months of CK Art such a success. CK Art offers contemporary artwork by emerging and established artists working in a variety of mediums available in a broad range of prices, from investment pieces to excellent gifts.

GroundSwell Art (2508 J Street) – will present San Francisco contemporary painter Michelle Tholen and mixed-media artist Katharine Weber. 2 nd Saturday guests are encouraged to stop by from 6 – 9 p.m. to see the wonderful works of both groundbreaking artists before the showing closes on May 12.

Kennedy Gallery (1931 L Street) – presents their biggest exhibit of the year — the “20/20 Show” which is one of Sacramento’s longest running and most prestigious group shows.

Viewpoint Photographic Arts Center (2015 J Street, Suite 101) – presents a focus on local photographers that includes a stunning collection of wet plate collodion images entitled Emerge from the Aether by Dan Herrea and an exhibit titled Wendy Baker’s Urban Dreamscapes where the photographer combines her passions for travel, architecture and portrait photography to create visual stories evoking a feeling of mystery.

In addition to the special offerings provided by Midtown businesses on May 12, the ever-popular Midtown Farmers Market is happening that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. And on Saturday evenings, valet parking opportunities are available at 24th and K Streets and at 18th and Capitol Avenue.

Supported by the Midtown Association, most Midtown Sacramento 2nd Saturday Art Walk activities are available from 6 to 9 p.m. (although times may vary by gallery).

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Photo courtesy of Art Asylum