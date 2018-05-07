Sunday Drives, Hoods Up Activities & Special Shop Talks at California Auto Museum

The California Automobile Museum is springing into action with a variety of special programs, events and activities happening each month, including Downtown Sunday Drives on the third Sunday each month, periodic Talking Shop events with special guests and Hoods Up Weekend activities at the end of each month.

Downtown Sunday Drives

On the third Sunday each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the California Automobile Museum offers drives to various places in downtown Sacramento in different vintage cars. These special drives are free with paid Museum admissions (donations are always welcomed).

Talking Shop Events

As part of a series of evening events, the California Automobile Museum plans to host a periodic panel discussion with special guests who explore a variety of intriguing topics, including:

On Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m., the Museum will host a panel discussion moderated by automotive enthusiast Bruce Woodward who will explore Sacramento’s rich custom & hot rod culture. The panel of local legends, historians, and community members will share stories of Sacramento’s fascinating and colorful history.

On Tuesday, June 19 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.; event starts at 6 p.m.) the Museum will host a special discussion on African American westward migration in the nineteenth century by Dr. Shirley Moore, Professor Emeritus of History at CSU Sacramento, and a special screening of a film on African American road travel in the 1940s by Sac State Creative Services for Donner Memorial State Park titled Motoring Over Story: On the Road with the Green Book Guide. Complimentary snacks and an adults-only bar will be provided (for donation by guests ages 21 and over).

Hoods Up Weekend Activities

Held on the last Friday/Saturday/Sunday each month, the Automobile Museum will pop the hoods on various vintage cars around the Museum so visitors can see what makes some of the most unique cars run and how much has changed since 1886.

Regular Museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for vintage (ages 65+), $5 for youth (ages 6-18), and free for children 5 and under. Special “Talking Shop” evening events cost $12 per person free for members.

For more information about these continuing special events and activities or the California Automobile Museum in general, please call 916-442-6802 or visit CalAutoMusem.org.