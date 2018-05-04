Home » Midtown Farmers Market Heats Up in May With Summer on the Way
farmers market
Farm to Fork Food & Drink

Midtown Farmers Market Heats Up in May With Summer on the Way

2 Min Read

With summer just around the corner, the Midtown Association (MA) is presenting a collection of exciting special activities happening in May at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market. Sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week.  The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th Street from J Street to Kayak Alley. 

In addition to the return of the convenient bike valet – perfectly timed for National Bike Month – guests to the Midtown Farmers Market can enjoy the following:

  • May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) at 11 a.m. – cooking demo with chef from Azul
  • May 12 – Mother’s Day gift ideas galore with fresh flowers, artisan goods, vendor specials and even a special treatment for moms!
  • May 19 – Sol Collective children’s stencil-making activity sponsored by Fulcrum Property
  • May 26 – Live music at the Market sponsored by SMUD

“As the weather begins to heat up, this is a wonderful time to visit the Midtown Farmers Market with all the locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift ideas plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We believe in feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at MidtownFarmersMarketSac.com. 

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Shares
Tags

Explore the Site

 

    05may10:00 am5:00 pmFeaturedSecond Annual California Honey Festival

    05may(may 5)11:00 am06(may 6)10:00 pmFeaturedFirst Festival Sacramento

    09may6:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedTech N9ne: Planet Tour 2018

    12may(may 12)10:00 am13(may 13)6:00 pmFeaturedBerryFest Strawberry Festival

    12may5:00 pm11:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Wine & Brew at the Zoo

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X