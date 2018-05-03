First Annual Sol Blume Music Festival Recap

Despite a few logistical obstacles, Sacramento’s Sol Blume music festival debuted before a beautiful collection of music fans on Saturday. The momentous event brought fans together from across the states to Cesar Chavez Park for an unforgettable festival, featuring the sensuous and soulful R&B-fused sounds of Jhené Aiko and The Internet.

Presented by ENT Legends and CVLT Events, Sol Blume should be considered a great success for all parties involved, including the City of Sacramento. As previous music festivals have seen their struggles, long wait times for food and drinks were the lowest points of the festival for some guests. However, as promised, there were no overlapping performances, which made for a fulfilling experience.

From Sacramento’s own DJ Oasis and Joseph ONE opening the festival with familiar faces to the warm vibes that ended under a full moon, the sonic and visual aesthetics were everything at Sol Blume.

Among the dozen charming performances, a few moments matched the level of anticipation many had for the event, including those of first-time festival performers Rexx Life Raj, Arin Ray and Kalin White.

Paired with the intimacy of Cesar Chavez Park, other highlights included Smino’s performance of an unreleased track which had all the proper bounce to keep the crowd hyped throughout his set. As expected, no set had as much energy as Goldlink’s, though Noodles’ DJ set could be the strongest contender as the Bay Area DJ has come to know Sacramento’s musical preferences quite well.

However, without a doubt it was always The Internet and Jhené Aiko at the forefront of the festival’s most anticipated acts. In a special moment for The Internet fans, the Los Angeles-based band presented the first live performance of their latest single, “Roll (Burbank Funk),” from their upcoming fourth studio album.

In the end, it was a magical night underneath the full moon as Jhené Aiko wrapped up the festival with an enchanting set that included a harp player, a stage full of flowers, and of course, the singer’s down-to-earth approach to the celebration of one another.

“The important thing to know is that we’re not going through any of it alone,” said Aiko. “We’re going through it together. Yes? And I just want to thank you guys for coming out tonight because you guys make me feel less alone, so thank you so much.”

It would seem the balance of gratitude and appreciation for the Sol Blume experience will only grow from here.

For more information on Sol Blume, visit SolBlume.com and follow them on Twitter @SolBlume.

Enjoy a social round-up from some of the festival’s in-house photographers, below.

Gates are open, @RexxLifeRaj just killed his set, and we still got a whole day of music ahead at @solblume ✨😈 pic.twitter.com/jzEJA2Y7le — AM!NA (@thecaffeinist) April 28, 2018

The pisces goddess herself blessed us under a scorpio full moon last night. @solblume ended on the most ethereal possible note, everyone blumin' together~

Photos of @JheneAiko by Amina El Kabbany pic.twitter.com/hOec3luY7G — AM!NA (@thecaffeinist) April 30, 2018

Thank you for letting your Sol Blume with us ✨🌷How was your experience? pic.twitter.com/BpVayKCndU — Sol Blume (@solblume) April 30, 2018