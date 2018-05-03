Home » First Annual Sol Blume Music Festival Recap
Sol Blume
California Music Festivals Review

First Annual Sol Blume Music Festival Recap

3 Min Read

Despite a few logistical obstacles, Sacramento’s Sol Blume music festival debuted before a beautiful collection of music fans on Saturday. The momentous event brought fans together from across the states to Cesar Chavez Park for an unforgettable festival, featuring the sensuous and soulful R&B-fused sounds of Jhené Aiko and The Internet.

Presented by ENT Legends and CVLT Events, Sol Blume should be considered a great success for all parties involved, including the City of Sacramento. As previous music festivals have seen their struggles, long wait times for food and drinks were the lowest points of the festival for some guests. However, as promised, there were no overlapping performances, which made for a fulfilling experience.

From Sacramento’s own DJ Oasis and Joseph ONE opening the festival with familiar faces to the warm vibes that ended under a full moon, the sonic and visual aesthetics were everything at Sol Blume.

Among the dozen charming performances, a few moments matched the level of anticipation many had for the event, including those of first-time festival performers Rexx Life Raj, Arin Ray and Kalin White.

Paired with the intimacy of Cesar Chavez Park, other highlights included Smino’s performance of an unreleased track which had all the proper bounce to keep the crowd hyped throughout his set. As expected, no set had as much energy as Goldlink’s, though Noodles’ DJ set could be the strongest contender as the Bay Area DJ has come to know Sacramento’s musical preferences quite well.

However, without a doubt it was always The Internet and Jhené Aiko at the forefront of the festival’s most anticipated acts. In a special moment for The Internet fans, the Los Angeles-based band presented the first live performance of their latest single, “Roll (Burbank Funk),” from their upcoming fourth studio album.

In the end, it was a magical night underneath the full moon as Jhené Aiko wrapped up the festival with an enchanting set that included a harp player, a stage full of flowers, and of course, the singer’s down-to-earth approach to the celebration of one another.

“The important thing to know is that we’re not going through any of it alone,” said Aiko. “We’re going through it together. Yes? And I just want to thank you guys for coming out tonight because you guys make me feel less alone, so thank you so much.”

It would seem the balance of gratitude and appreciation for the Sol Blume experience will only grow from here.

For more information on Sol Blume, visit SolBlume.com and follow them on Twitter @SolBlume.

Enjoy a social round-up from some of the festival’s in-house photographers, below.

 

 

 

Shares
Tags

Explore the Site

 

    05may10:00 am5:00 pmFeaturedSecond Annual California Honey Festival

    05may(may 5)11:00 am06(may 6)10:00 pmFeaturedFirst Festival Sacramento

    09may6:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedTech N9ne: Planet Tour 2018

    12may(may 12)10:00 am13(may 13)6:00 pmFeaturedBerryFest Strawberry Festival

    12may5:00 pm11:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Wine & Brew at the Zoo

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander is assistant editor for Sacramento Press. A native to California, he enjoys writing and discovering the varieties of art, live music, nature and everyday wonders the Sacramento region has to offer.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X