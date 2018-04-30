Sacramento’s High Times Cannabis Cup Debut

For the first time in its 30-year history, High Times Cannabis Cup will be coming to Sacramento and taking over Cal Expo Fairgrounds between May 4 and 5. The cannabis and music festival will feature the incomparable Ms. Lauryn Hill, alongside hip-hop greats Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Ludacris, and Cypress Hill, while more artists are still to be announced.

Officially known as Cannabis Cup Central Valley, the coming festival aims to celebrate the “world of ganja through competitions, instructional seminars, expositions, celebrity appearances, concerts and product showcases.” Being recognized as the first event of its kind to take place at Cal Expo, it is likely not going to be the last since California legalized the recreational use of marijuana on January 1.

While these new frontiers may be exciting for fans of the plant, the festival’s musical lineup feels just as earth-shattering for the City of Trees.

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s arrival, arguably the most anticipated of the weekend, will come more than 20 years after she first came to Sacramento in 1996 with The Fugees. While Ms. Hill is among the very few artists who have been able to draw crowds for such a short catalog of music, the power of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ speaks for itself as she gets set to tour the world this summer for the 20th anniversary of her classic solo album.

In addition, Sacramento Kings fan Rick Ross will be performing hits from his Grammy-nominated catalog, while fellow Miami resident Lil Wayne is certain to put on an unforgettable performance for Sacramento fans in attendance.

Festival passes are on sale now via the official website, while passes will also be available at the door. Doors open at noon on both days of the festival.

For more information, visit CannabisCup.com/Sacramento.

Photo courtesy of Kristina Dixon.