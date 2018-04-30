Home » Midtown’s Massive Saber Battle to Light Up the 4th
Midtown’s Massive Saber Battle to Light Up the 4th

Back by popular demand and to the delight of local science fiction fans, Saber Battle returns to Midtown on Friday night, May 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. In partnership with the Midtown Association and Visit Sacramento, the fan group Newmindspace plans to once again bring the fun and free community event – highlighted by thousands of glowing sabers – to Sacramento’s Fremont Park.

In 2017, more than 1,000 spirited community members of all ages participated in the visually spectacular event.

Similar fan-run events have happened coast to coast and brought together generations of fans to participate in massive saber battles, watch swordplay masters show off expert moves, and dress up as their favorite sci-fi movie characters at a themed party in cities across North America.

“We always look forward to coming to Sacramento as it’s one of our most popular Saber Battle cities,” said Co-Founder Kevin Bracken. “Midtown is where the action is so pick a side (good or evil), and use your saber to fight in the ultimate nocturnal showdown.”

While the event is free to attend, those interested can purchase a saber to receive in advance or pick up on-site for up to $10. For the upcoming Sacramento event, Newmindspace expects to distribute more than 1,000 sabers to fans for their own skirmishes.

For more information about the upcoming Saber Battle, visit the official Facebook event page or FewMindSpace.com.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, other special events and the Midtown Association, visit ExploreMidtown.org.

Photo courtesy of Dave Bledsoe.

