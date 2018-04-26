Go With the Flow…Midtown Now Offers Fun & Free Yoga Classes

It’s time to activate your asana! In partnership with Yoga Moves Us, the Midtown Association is presenting free MiYo yoga classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings now underway at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street) and free First Friday Flow yoga events on the first Friday of each month (starting on May 4) on the exterior grounds of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (corner of 26th & L). All of these new yoga offerings are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on the dates offered through September 2018.

“We’re thrilled to further activate our centrally located and iconic parks by adding a series of fun and free yoga classes in Midtown,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We are always looking for fresh ways to invite the community to explore what we have to offer, experience our uniquely Midtown vibe, and linger longer in our amazing district.”

Midtown’s new yoga classes are free and open to guests of all ages and ability levels. Attendees are encouraged to bring yoga mats, water bottles and a friend or two if they choose. More detailed information about the free yoga classes in Midtown is available at Facebook.com/MiYoSacramento and @miyosacramento on Instagram.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, other special events and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.