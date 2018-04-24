Home » Off-the-Rails Happy Hour & Trivia Nights Coming to Railroad Museum
Off-the-Rails Happy Hour & Trivia Nights Coming to Railroad Museum

California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation will present a lively series of five after-hours, adult-only Off the Rails: Happy Hour & Trivia Night events that debut on April 28, and continue every second and fourth Saturday in May and June. With a dramatic backdrop filled with impressive full-size locomotives and interpretive exhibits, the special after-hour events will take place in the Museum’s historic Roundhouse. These limited-time evening events will include beer & wine (for guests ages 21 and over) and tasty finger foods for purchase, spirited team trivia contests and fantastic prizes such as train ride tickets, Museum admission passes, and donations from local businesses.

On-site registration for Off the Rails: Happy Hour & Trivia Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. on scheduled nights with trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m. All event guests will be entered into the evening’s trivia tournament for the opportunity to win great prizes.

Tickets for Off the Rails: Happy Hour & Trivia Night can be purchased online in advance for $12 per adult (only those ages 21 and over will be admitted) and $10 for Museum members. Tickets will be available at the door for $15 if still available. All proceeds from Off the Railswill benefit the Museum’s educational and interpretive programs that are offered to visitors all year long.

To purchase tickets or for more information about Off the Rails: Happy Hour & Trivia Night events and the California State Railroad Museum in general, please call 916-323-9280 or visit CaliforniaRailroad.museum.

*Photo courtesy of Kelly B. Huston

