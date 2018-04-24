Dine & Wine

The sun sets behind the Napa hills and over the lawn of Brix, a farm-to-table restaurant set on 16 acres of vineyards, orchards, and gardens. Patio dining provides a relaxing space overlooking the lawn and gardens with food and wine options ranging from delicate to hardy. Photographer: Bethany Harris.
28apr12:00 pm10:00 pmFeaturedSol Blume Music Festival
MUSIC • FOOD • RETAIL • CULTURE Saturday, April 28, 2018 Cesar Chavez Plaza, Downtown Sacramento, CA 12:00pm - 10:00pm Sol Blume Lineup: Jhene Aiko • The Internet • GoldLink Sabrina Claudio
MUSIC • FOOD • RETAIL • CULTURE
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Cesar Chavez Plaza, Downtown Sacramento, CA
12:00pm – 10:00pm
Sol Blume Lineup:
Jhene Aiko • The Internet • GoldLink
Sabrina Claudio • NAO • Smino
Xavier Omär • Kalin White • Berhana
Arin Ray • Noodles • Rexx Life Raj
Time
(Saturday) 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST
Location
Cesar Chavez Park
28apr3:00 pm7:00 pmFeaturedSac Fry Fest
Sacramento’s ONLY food festival dedicated to loaded fries! Experience the creativity of dozens of local chefs as they put their culinary skillz to the test with loaded fries you’ll love. From
Sacramento’s ONLY food festival dedicated to loaded fries! Experience the creativity of dozens of local chefs as they put their culinary skillz to the test with loaded fries you’ll love. From the savory to the sweet and everything in between, there will be something for everyone at the Capitol City’s first celebration of all things loaded fry…
PLUS enjoy live music, kick back with a craft brew or cider, shop the local makers bazaar, let the kids play at the Fry Fest kids zone and more!
Time
(Saturday) 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location
Roosevelt Park
940 P Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
05may(may 5)11:00 am06(may 6)10:00 pmFeaturedFirst Festival Sacramento
First Festival is a music and arts festival celebrating its fourth year in Sacramento. Enjoy a weekend filled with live music that spans the genres. Enjoy craft beer from local
First Festival is a music and arts festival celebrating its fourth year in Sacramento. Enjoy a weekend filled with live music that spans the genres. Enjoy craft beer from local breweries, custom cocktails, locally brewed coffee, delicious food of all kinds, and desserts that satisfy any sweet tooth!
Find four stages outside packed with music and one indoor stage inside The Circus featuring comedy, deejay dance parties, burlesque, spoken word, a Hip Hop Cypher each day and more.
Headliners include:
-Blackalicious
-A Lot Like Birds
-Butterscotch
-Dog Party
-Jonah Matranga
-So Much Light
Time
5 (Saturday) 11:00 am - 6 (Sunday) 10:00 pm PST
Location
Tanzanite Park
2220 Tanzanite Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
12may5:00 pm11:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Wine & Brew at the Zoo
Join your friends at one of Sacramento’s best events – Wine & Brew at the Zoo! A sell-out event each year, don’t wait to get your tickets! Enjoy samples of
Join your friends at one of Sacramento’s best events – Wine & Brew at the Zoo! A sell-out event each year, don’t wait to get your tickets! Enjoy samples of local wine and beer from some of your favorite wineries and breweries. Take in the luscious green landscape of the zoo, surrounded by exotic animals, during this exclusive after-hours event featuring a raffle, live music and tons of fun! Food is available for purchase from some of your favorite local food trucks and the zoo’s Kampala Cafe.
VIP Tickets – New This Year!
Enjoy more of the Wine & Brew fun with early admission at 4:30 pm and a dinner voucher for an entrée and side at Kampala Café OR two ice cream cones.
Time
(Saturday) 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
16mayallday27FeaturedAn American In Paris
An American In Paris is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the
An American In Paris is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 season!
Individual dates & times available at broadwaysacramento.com.
Time
may 16 (Wednesday) - 27 (Sunday) PST
Location
Community Center Theatre
1301 L St Sacramento, California