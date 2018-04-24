Dine & Wine

Sacramento’s ONLY food festival dedicated to loaded fries! Experience the creativity of dozens of local chefs as they put their culinary skillz to the test with loaded fries you’ll love. From the savory to the sweet and everything in between, there will be something for everyone at the Capitol City’s first celebration of all things loaded fry…

PLUS enjoy live music, kick back with a craft brew or cider, shop the local makers bazaar, let the kids play at the Fry Fest kids zone and more!