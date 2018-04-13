Got a Big Idea? Calling All Dreamers Applications Open April 24 

Have you ever dreamed of owning a small business? Or, do you have a big idea that’s ready for the next level? Now is the time to let your entrepreneurial spirit lead the way.

Dreamers and aspiring entrepreneurs, get ready to launch your dreams into reality with Calling All Dreamers. The small business retail competition has already helped 18 small businesses open their doors in the city they love. Hear more about what past participants and winners have to say about Calling All Dreamers here.

Produced by the Downtown Sacramento Foundation, Calling All Dreamers is a Shark Tank-style competition that takes applicants through a business development program that calls for extensive planning, market research, proof of financial sustainability and more.

Finalists are provided the tools and resources necessary to refine their business plans and the winner receives a business start-up package valued at over $100,000!

Get your business plans ready, the 2018 Calling All Dreamers competition will begin accepting applications April 24, 2018. Applications will be accepted online at CallingAllDreamers.org through 5 p.m. PST Thursday, May 31, 2018.

2018 Calling All Dreamers Schedule:

Tuesday, April 24 – Applications open online at CallingAllDreamers.org

Thursday, May 31 – Applications due by 5 p.m.

Monday, June 11 – Semi-finalist announcement

Monday, July 16 ­– Finalist announcement and public vote begins

September – Winner announcement

Since launching in 2013, Calling All Dreamers has vetted nearly 200 applicants; helped 18 businesses open; created more than 25 full-time and 67 part-time jobs; and, leased nearly 21,000 sq. ft. In just 2017, five new businesses opened, and the competition winner, Milk House Shakes, scheduled to open in Old Sacramento later this Spring.

Hear from Milk House Shakes winner Kelly Boyles in an article written by Sacramento Press shortly after the announcement last year that she was 2017’s winner.

Visit CallingAllDreamers.org for more information about the 6th annual Calling All Dreamers competition and join the conversation using #CallingAllDreamers and #DowntownSac.