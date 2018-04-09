Home » Rounding Up The Vibrant & Lively 2nd Saturday Art Walk Stops
Rounding Up The Vibrant & Lively 2nd Saturday Art Walk Stops

A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting 2nd Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music and more. 

On Saturday, April 14, a sampling of the offerings presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include the following:

  • CK Art (2500 J Street) — presents an opening reception of “Welcome to the Flower Shop” featuring new works by local artist Tyson Anthony Roberts, a live painting demonstration, poetry readings, pop-up florist shop, live music and more.
  • CLARA Auditorium (1425 24th Street) offers a series of high-energy community engagement activities where guests can interact with art – such as donation-based Afro Yoga in the morning, a daytime Sacramento Diaspora Dance Party, the Diva Market and a “SALT BALL” VOGUE OFF & Dance Party hosted by Activism Articulated and the West Coast House of Lauren (for those ages 21 and over) later in the evening.
  • Tim Collom Gallery (915 20th Street) – presents a special opening reception (from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) for the 3rd annual landscape exhibition “Land, Sea, Sky: The Scapes Show” that features work by some of Sacramento’s finest visual artists.
  • Viewpoint Photographic Arts Center (2015 J Street, Suite 101) – presents the public opening of two exhibits in celebration of the first-ever Photography Month Sacramento:  “Sacramento After Dark” — inspired by the Instagram page #sacafterdark and curated by Vicky Thompson – in the Main Gallery and “Luther Gerlach: Mammoth Wet Plate Photography” – featuring works by internationally renowned photographer Luther Gerlach — in the Step-Up Gallery.

In addition to the special offerings provided by Midtown businesses on April 14, the ever-popular Midtown Farmers Market is happening that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. And on Saturday evenings, valet parking opportunities are available at 24th and K Streets and at 18th and Capitol Avenue.

Supported by the Midtown Association, most Midtown Sacramento 2nd Saturday Art Walk activities are available from 6 to 9 p.m. (although times may vary by gallery). 

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

*Photo courtesy of Viewpoint Photographic Arts Center 

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

