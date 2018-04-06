The Anticipation of Outside Lands 2018

Following a memorable ten year anniversary, San Francisco’s Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park with a gourmet selection of music and arts this Aug. 10-12.

As always, Ranger Dave has invited some of the most illustrious artists in the industry today, with The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine, and Janet Jackson respectively headlining the 3-day festival. The Weeknd recently released My Dear Melancholy, while Florence + The Machine and Janet Jackson have been rumored to be releasing new music in the months to come, which only adds to the excitement of seeing them all in one familiar setting.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated acts for Northern California music fans is the coming of N.E.R.D, who has not made an appearance in the area since 2010. With a chaotic ensemble of sounds on their latest album, No One Ever Really Dies, their live show has major promise.

Of course, one of Outside Lands’ greatest attributes is their dedication to championing local acts, both new and old. The Bay Area’s legendary Huey Lewis and The News will bring their 39-year discography to Golden Gate Park this fall for fans of all ages to remember. Meanwhile, the promising SOB x RBE guys are sure to be a crowd favorite as their careers continue to take flight. Plus, Sacramento and Berkeley’s Caleborate will be making his first appearance at the festival, which is going to be a major moment.

Some of today’s most beloved artists, including Daniel Caesar, Portugal. The Man, Jamie XX, The Internet, Chromeo, Jessie Reyez and Bon Iver will keep things moving with their infectious sounds. Meanwhile, rising stars, such as Tash Sultana, LAUV, Cuco, Knox Fortune, and Monophonics, are sure to make the most of their first performances in the enchanting Golden Gate Park.

One never knows what to expect at Outside Lands, as plans are always changing, but one thing is for sure, the lands are a world of their own and one trip will leave your musical taste buds satisfied.

Food vendors and comedy acts are yet to be announced, while festival passes are on sale now and likely to sell out soon.

For more information, visit SFOutsideLands.com