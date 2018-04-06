Home » Midtown Farmers Market Keeps Growing with New Season Launch
Farm to Fork Food & Drink

Midtown Farmers Market Keeps Growing with New Season Launch

2 Min Read

With spring comes Midtown Association’s launch of the new season of the Midtown Farmers Market that will expand a half-block in size to accommodate up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. Presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market will take place on 20th Street as usual but will extend from J Street to Kayak Alley effective April 7.

A few new season highlights during the month of April include the following:

  • April 7 at 11 a.m. – The Waterboy chef cooking demo
  • April 14 – 2nd Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods
  • April 21Sol Collective children’s “Veggie Prints” activity where kids can carve and print their own designs in the “Budding Foodies” kids area
  • April 28 – Midtown’s always-popular pop-up mobile dog park will be adjacent to the market plus live music in the market sponsored by SMUD

“With an ever changing and always-seasonal selection of fresh produce and gourmet items along with an upbeat Midtown vibe, we are incredibly proud of our weekly farmers market that encourages shoppers to linger longer than at other markets,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We believe in providing fresh foods and locally grown items and also feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The new season will include all the Midtown favorites highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift ideas plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.

Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at MidtownFarmersMarketSac.com. 

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Shares
Tags

Explore the Site

 

    05apr(apr 5)11:30 am061:30 pmFeaturedLunch + Launch: Concerts in the Park Lineup Announcement

    08apr7:30 am11:30 amFeaturedSacTown 10-Mile, 5k & Miracle Mile

    22apr8:00 am11:30 amFeaturedRun Because You Can 5K

    28apr12:00 pm10:00 pmFeaturedSol Blume Music Festival

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X