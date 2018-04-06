Midtown Farmers Market Keeps Growing with New Season Launch

With spring comes Midtown Association’s launch of the new season of the Midtown Farmers Market that will expand a half-block in size to accommodate up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. Presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market will take place on 20th Street as usual but will extend from J Street to Kayak Alley effective April 7.



A few new season highlights during the month of April include the following:

April 7 at 11 a.m. – The Waterboy chef cooking demo

April 14 – 2 nd Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods

April 21 Sol Collective children’s “Veggie Prints” activity where kids can carve and print their own designs in the “Budding Foodies” kids area

April 28 – Midtown’s always-popular pop-up mobile dog park will be adjacent to the market plus live music in the market sponsored by SMUD

“With an ever changing and always-seasonal selection of fresh produce and gourmet items along with an upbeat Midtown vibe, we are incredibly proud of our weekly farmers market that encourages shoppers to linger longer than at other markets,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We believe in providing fresh foods and locally grown items and also feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The new season will include all the Midtown favorites highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift ideas plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.

Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at MidtownFarmersMarketSac.com.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.