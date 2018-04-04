Local Museums Pull Out All the Stops to Spotlight Photography Month Sacramento

The thriving local museum community will celebrate the first-ever Photography Month Sacramento happening in April 2018 with a variety of special exhibits, events, activities and more. Photography Month Sacramento is being led by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center – a non-profit organization located in Midtown Sacramento – in collaboration with many partners including the City of Sacramento.

While additional events and activities continue to be added, below is a sampling of a variety of exciting ways Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) members are planning to spotlight the special month-long effort:

Exhibits

On current display, the Aerospace Museum of Sacramento presents “ Art of the Airport Tower” that takes museum guests on a photographic journey to airports in the U.S. and around the globe. Smithsonian photographer Carolyn Russo’s 50 striking photographs reveal the architectural, cultural, and technological significance of each of the featured towers.

Debuting April 3, the California Museum presents “The Newest Americans,” offering a unique look at citizenship and immigration in the Trump era. The exhibit features portraits by Sam Comen and interviews by Michael Estrin capturing the experiences of 28 immigrants from 23 countries of origin, prompting discussion on America’s legacy as a nation of immigrants and the future of the American dream.

Debuting April 6, the Sacramento History Museum will present “A Focus on Early Sacramento” that showcases early Gold Rush-era photographic images and equipment at the rise of photography during Sacramento’s early years. Visitors will be able to view a short video on the process of making a daguerreotype and be introduced to several local 19th century photographers.

Debuting April 7, the California State Railroad Museum will present the impressive and visually-exciting award-winning photographs from the prestigious Center for Railroad Photography and Art’s 2017 John E. Gruber Creative Photography Awards Program.

Special Events & Activities

April 5 – the Sacramento History Museum presents a special preview of the all-new “A Focus on Early Sacramento” exhibit that officially opens to the public the following day.

April 5-29 – Crocker Art Museum and Viewpoint Photographic Art Center come together to showcase photographic works by local college and high school students in a special exhibition for the inaugural Photography Month Sacramento.

April 5 – Crocker Art Museum is proud to present a California Fresh Film Series by showing four documentaries that share some of the diverse stories and compelling individuals who make up our state. Each screening will be introduced by John Lightfoot of California Humanities, the grant-making nonprofit that helped fund these films through its California Documentary Project.

April 5, 12 & 19 – Crocker Art Museum is offering three World of Photography sessions designed to enlighten, provoke, and inform while deepening appreciation and knowledge of this compelling medium during three diverse sessions. Session topics include The Art of Looking, Great Movements and History of Landscape Photography, respectively.

Crocker Art Museum is presenting April 14 –is presenting Slow Art Day , a global event featuring works of photography from the Crocker’s permanent collection with a simple mission to help more people discover for themselves the joy of looking at and loving art.

April 18 – Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park & Friends of Sutter’s Fort present a special Curator Talk with Nancy Jenner, Curator of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park and the State Indian Museum, who will provide compelling perspective about the Fort’s first curator in the early 1900s, Harry Peterson, and how his photography still impacts preservation efforts today.

April 20 & 21 – California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are offering a Trains & Tripods Live Learning photography seminar and workshop where attendees have the entire Museum at their disposal before regular business hours.

April 21 & 22 – California Automobile Museum is proud to present a Canon Live Learning event when instructors Jim Rose and Dave Henry will help participants take great images of cars from all eras, including an 1886 Benz to modern day classics.

April 22 – Friends of Sutter’s Fort is offering a special InstaMeet where community members active on Instagram are encouraged to visit the Fort to take photos of the bustling activity during the final day of the Shop Traders’ Faire.

April 26 — Crocker Art Museum is celebrating the month with a Photo Fête, an entertaining evening featuring pop-up exhibits, games, Instagram scavenger hunts, selfie ops, mini-talks, diorama workshops, sneak peeks from the Museum’s photo vault, live music and more.

Aerospace Museum of California invites the community to visit for coffee and conversation with Carolyn Russo, the photographer behind the latest Smithsonian exhibit, “ Art of the Airport Tower ” exhibit on display. April 26 –invites the community to visit for coffee and conversation with Carolyn Russo, the photographer behind the latest Smithsonian exhibit,exhibit on display.

April 27 – Aerospace Museum of California is hosting the official closing reception for Photography Month Sacramento when guests will have the opportunity for a VIP meet and greet with “Art of the Airport Tower” photographer Carolyn Russo as well as enjoy, live music, wine, and appetizers while admiring the architectural beauty and historical significance of the structures featured in her 50 striking photographs on display in the new McClellan Gallery.

To find out more detailed information about Photography Month Sacramento, please visit photomonthsac.org. For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at SacMuseums.org.