Concerts in the Park to Host Epic Lineup Reveal April 5

It’s hard to believe Sacramento’s beloved, free, and weekly summer festival series, Concerts in the Park (CIP), is just around the corner. Following the footsteps of last year’s epic lineup reveal, Sacramento will get its first look at the impressive lineup of nationally touring artists and regional musical talents rocking the Concerts in the Park stage this summer during a free lunchtime event, known as Lunch + Launch, on Thursday, April 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Lunch + Launch won’t just feature an interactive lineup reveal, patrons will be able to tune in to summer with Sacramento-area food trucks Masa Guiseria, It’s Nacho Truck, Raja’s Tandoor, and Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen, while DJ Joseph ONE spins some of today’s greatest hits. With additional seating and shade provided by Park-In-A-Pod, join The Verge for printmaking and grab your festival threads from CIP favorite, Wild Poppy.

Pro tip: Charge your phone prior to the event – you’ll need it to make the most of this year’s epic lineup reveal!

Produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership, Concerts in the Park is a free weekly summer music festival series returning for its 27th season Fridays May 4 through July 27 (no concert July 6) from 5 to 9 p.m. in Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Visit GoDowntownSac.com/CIP to learn more and join the conversation using #CIPSAC and #DowntownSac.

Get the inside scoop on other downtown events and happenings at GoDowntownSac.com and connect with them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Emilie Cameron

Emilie Cameron

Emilie Cameron is the Public Affairs & Communications Director for Downtown Sacramento Partnership, a nonprofit, property-based improvement district (PBID) that serves as the collective voice for the 200 property owners and more than 400 businesses located within the 66-block urban core of Sacramento.

