The Return of Sonoma Harvest Music Festival

Promising an intimate vineyard setting in ‘The Valley of the Moon,’ the reincarnation of the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival is set to take over the B.R. Cohn Winery on September 22 and 23. Following a three year hiatus, and a few weeks before the Sonoma County Harvest Fair takes place, the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival is poised to celebrate the region’s best with musical headliners The Avett Brothers and The Head and the Heart.

In contrast to most music festivals, the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival will feature a total of five bands per day, with Lake Street Dive, Shovels & Rope, and The Suffers taking the stage on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, ZZ Ward, and Rayland Baxter will bless the stage on Sunday of the festival.

Of course, in celebrating all things local, Royal Jelly Jive and Con Brio will bring some Bay Area flare to each day of the festival as both bands continue to establish their local legend.

On the culinary side of the festival, local favorites, the girls and the fig, Glen Ellen Star, Zazu Kitchen + Farm, and Brewster’s Beer Garden & Restaurant and Sonoma Mission Inn, will be on hand to cater the ultimate compliments to the B.R. Cohn Winery selection.

Produced by BottleRock Presents, the return of the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival comes with a 3,000 guest capacity, which further promises to make this one of the most intimate music festivals in the country.

“No other music festival allows attendees to enjoy this level of musical talent in such an intimate venue, paired with Sonoma’s laid back hospitality, great wine and food,” said Dave Graham, Partner of BottleRock Presents. “We essentially created this music festival for people who don’t like larger sized music festivals.”

2-Day tickets to the festival go on sale March 28 at 10 AM PST, while individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit SonomaHarvestMusicFestival.com

Shares





