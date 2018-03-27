A Fresh and Fabulous Easter Brunch at The Firehouse

Known for its memorable fine dining experiences on special occasions and every day, The Firehouse Restaurant in Old Sacramento is offering a fabulous three-course brunch menu this Easter Sunday.

The special Easter Brunch menus were created by a talented culinary team that includes Director of Culinary Operations Jay C. Veregge and Pastry Chef Lilah Rogoff, along with a team of sous chefs.

A few of the culinary specials include flavorful Crab Cake Eggs Benedict; Roasted Double R Ranch Rib-Eye Steak with chipotle queso fresco scramble, pinto beans and salsa verde; and Roasted Skuna Bay Salmon with green garlic risotto, fresh local asparagus and roasted shallot butter. Desserts include a choice between Milk Chocolate and Pistachio, cocoa dacquoise, raspberry rose cream, pistachio mousseline, malted milk chocolate mousse, candied pistachios; and a Carrot Cake with yuzu curd, brown butter cream cheese mousse, white chocolate ganache and caramel tuile. Plus, a special “young patrons” menu is also available with options such as sure-to-please Scramble with Bacon & Potatoes and Strawberry Crepes – perfect for young palates. Young patrons can also enjoy an Easter Egg Ice Cream Sandwich for dessert. As always, vegetarian options are also available – such as a White Polenta Omelet. Advance reservations are required.

On Easter Sunday, The Firehouse is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for brunch with three-course fixed price menu options for $49.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 5 to 12 years of age. Seating will be held in the renowned outdoor Courtyard. Stress-free valet parking is available for $5.

For more information about The Firehouse Restaurant, visit FirehouseOldSac.com.

