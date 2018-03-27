Home » A Fresh and Fabulous Easter Brunch at The Firehouse
Farm to Fork Food & Drink

A Fresh and Fabulous Easter Brunch at The Firehouse

2 Min Read

Known for its memorable fine dining experiences on special occasions and every day, The Firehouse Restaurant in Old Sacramento is offering a fabulous three-course brunch menu this Easter Sunday.

The special Easter Brunch menus were created by a talented culinary team that includes Director of Culinary Operations Jay C. Veregge and Pastry Chef Lilah Rogoff, along with a team of sous chefs.

A few of the culinary specials include flavorful Crab Cake Eggs Benedict; Roasted Double R Ranch Rib-Eye Steak with chipotle queso fresco scramble, pinto beans and salsa verde; and Roasted Skuna Bay Salmon with green garlic risotto, fresh local asparagus and roasted shallot butter. Desserts include a choice between Milk Chocolate and Pistachio, cocoa dacquoise, raspberry rose cream, pistachio mousseline, malted milk chocolate mousse, candied pistachios; and a Carrot Cake with yuzu curd, brown butter cream cheese mousse, white chocolate ganache and caramel tuile. Plus, a special “young patrons” menu is also available with options such as sure-to-please Scramble with Bacon & Potatoes and Strawberry Crepes – perfect for young palates. Young patrons can also enjoy an Easter Egg Ice Cream Sandwich for dessert.  As always, vegetarian options are also available – such as a White Polenta Omelet.  Advance reservations are required. 

On Easter Sunday, The Firehouse is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for brunch with three-course fixed price menu options for $49.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 5 to 12 years of age. Seating will be held in the renowned outdoor Courtyard. Stress-free valet parking is available for $5. 

For more information about The Firehouse Restaurant, visit FirehouseOldSac.com.

Shares
Tags

Explore the Site

 

    22apr8:00 am11:30 amFeaturedRun Because You Can 5K

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X