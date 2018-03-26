Home » Legendary Disney Authors, Film Makers & Artist Coming to Old Sacramento
Legendary Disney Authors, Film Makers & Artist Coming to Old Sacramento

Stage Nine Entertainment Store in Old Sacramento will welcome three legendary Disney authors/film makers and a talented artist for a free public event on Saturday, March 31, from noon to 4 p.m.  The special “meet and greet” event will feature Disney authors/film makers Don Hahn, Dave Bossert and Mindy Johnson along with talented Disney artist Trevor Carlton.

Stage Nine Entertainment Store guests will have the rare opportunity to meet these Disney greats, each with impressive credentials and fascinating tales to tell: 

  • Don Hahn – credits for this amazingly accomplished Disney writer/producer/director include the worldwide phenomenon The Lion King and the ever-popular classic Beauty and the Beast. Hahn also served as associate producer of the landmark film Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Don’s books on animation, art and creativity include the best seller Brain Storm, the acclaimed Drawn To Life: The Complete Works of Walt Stanchfield and the much-anticipated Before Ever After: The Lost Lectures of Disney’s Animation Studio.
  • Dave Bossert – an artist and film-maker in his own right – is the acclaimed author of a number of books including Remembering Roy E. Disney: Memories and Photos of a Storied Life; An Animator’s Gallery: Eric Goldberg Draws the Disney Characters; and Dali and Disney: Destino, among others.
  • Mindy Johnson – an award-winning author, historian, filmmaker, educator, and musician – frequently writes and speaks on early cinema, animation, women’s history, and creativity. Her ongoing research and groundbreaking discoveries continue to cast light on the invisible narrative of women’s presence within the first century of the motion picture industry.
  • Trevor Carlton – a wildly creative artist perfected his signature distressed style by painting a raw canvas to create the appearance of wood and then using solvents and sandpaper to give the piece an overall “distressed” look. After numerous gallery shows in Los Angeles and private commissions, he has now combined his unique style to that most American of symbols: Mickey Mouse.

For more information about the special “meet and greet event,” State Nine Entertainment, Inc. or Stage Nine Family of Fine Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit StageNine.com.

