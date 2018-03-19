Home » “Savor, Sip, Road Trip!” A Classic Car & Culinary Journey
“Savor, Sip, Road Trip!” A Classic Car & Culinary Journey

Ready to take a road trip through the wide and wonderful world of local flavor? The California Automobile Museum presents a special gala fundraising event titled “Savor, Sip, Road Trip!” on Saturday, March 24, beginning at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Big Hairy Dog Retail Relationships, Hot Wood and Orrick, the niche fundraising event offers plentiful food and beverage stations paired with classic cars set in vignettes designed to transport guests to another place and time.

Appealing to the automobile enthusiast, foodie, beer and wine lover alike, there will be plenty to please the palate with some of the region’s top restaurants and caterers, including, Capital City Catering, Ettore’s European Bakery & Café, Howe It’s Done Catering, Karen’s Bakery, Knobs & Knockers, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Rayna’s Gourmet Catering and Willie’s Burger.

In addition, there will be thirst-quenching beverages provided by Carvalho Family Winery, Fountainhead Brewing Co., Porchlight Brewing Company, PRP Wine International, Sactown Union Brewery, Shift Coffee and Two Rivers Cider.  Guests will also enjoy live entertainment provided by The Tropicali Flames featuring Zack Sapunor, photo opportunities in classic cars, a Wall of Wine, raffles, a silent auction and more.   

“Savor, Sip, Road Trip” tickets include plentiful food, wine and beer tastings, a souvenir tasting glass and cost $60 per adult (ages 21 and over) or $50 for Gearhead Members. All proceeds from this fundraising event benefit the California Automobile Museum.

For more information about “Savor, Sip, Road Trip!” gala event or the California Automobile Museum in general, please call 916-442-6802 or visit CalAutoMusem.org

