Midtown Association Elevates Efforts to Help Local Homeless

Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core, the Midtown Association is increasing its already diligent efforts to connect those facing homelessness with much-needed services to get them off the streets and into stable supported living situations. In fact, during the month of March, the Midtown Association is adding three additional layers to its suite of education, networking and outreach services.

In a new partnership, with the support of Sacramento Steps Forward, the Midtown Association is combining the efforts of navigators from One Community Health (formerly CARES) and Dignity Health along with the Sutter Street Nurse and the city’s IMPACT team to walk the district as a group every Friday in March to make assessments and connect those in need with available services and resources.

On Wednesday evening, March 21, the Midtown Association is hosting a networking reception with local realtors and real estate professionals that is designed to share information about the mission of Sacramento Self-Help Housing and how the real estate community can provide much-needed and mutually-beneficial housing solutions to help those facing homelessness in our community.

On Thursday evening, March 29, the Midtown Association is coordinating a mixer with Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness to share information and provide training about the little known Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), a federal tax credit available to employers who hire individuals from the eligible target groups with significant barriers to employment.

“The Midtown Association absolutely supports the concept of wrap-around care to help get those facing homelessness in our community off the streets and into stable and productive living situations,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “From medical care to creative housing solutions to employment benefits available for businesses that hire individuals facing homelessness, we are proud to do our part to help connect dedicated non-profit agencies and experts with key Midtown influencers in an effort to make strides to addressing this dire situation.”

To contact the Midtown Association, visit ExploreMidtown.org .