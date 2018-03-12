Old Sacramento Offers a Limited Run of “Escape the Sacramento Gold Rush”

Looking for a great escape, Old Sacramento-style?

Tapping into the popularity of escape room experiences where players use clues, hints and strategies to solve a series of intriguing puzzles and riddles, the Sacramento History Alliance has partnered with Shipwreck Entertainment to present a limited, four-week run of an “Escape the Sacramento Gold Rush” adventure game in Old Sacramento.

The all-new offering takes place in a specially redesigned underground space located at 900 Second Street Suite H (across from the California State Railroad Museum entrance next to the Underground Wine Tasting Room). Set in an 1850s Gold Rush era hotel saloon/gambling parlor and complete with plenty of mind-bending twists, the “Escape the Sacramento Gold Rush” adventure debuts on March 22 and continues through April 14 (times vary, see website for details).

Escape room players will find themselves at the height of the Gold Rush with disaster about to strike and a one-hour time limit to solve a series of multi-linear independent puzzles or be doomed to repeat the past. While knowledge of California and Gold Rush history is not required, guests may learn interesting tidbits about the past and gain a new appreciation for what it was like to live in Sacramento during that time of turmoil.

While the subject matter is captivating and tantalizing, the “Escape the Sacramento Gold Rush” experience is family-friendly. Each experience can accommodate a range of two to ten players and lasts up to one-hour in length (depending on how long it takes the group to solve the various riddles). Strong communication skills and the ability to work as a cohesive team can help solve the mysteries more quickly and effectively. Players are asked to wear comfortable shoes and check into the escape room 15 to 20 minutes prior to the start time.

Experiences are expected to sell out early so guests are encouraged to book them online in advance. Tickets cost $28 per person for adults and children ages eight and older (the experience is not recommended for younger children).

For more information about the “Escape the Sacramento Gold Rush” experience or to purchase advance tickets, please visit SacHistoryMuseum.org/programs-events/escape.

Proceeds from the “Escape the Sacramento Gold Rush” experience benefits the Sacramento History Alliance programs and the Sacramento History Museum.