Join the Fun…March is Museum Membership Month

Following a successful 20th Annual Sacramento Museum Day– which was attended by nearly 70,000 community members – Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) return to present a variety of special membership opportunities during Museum Membership Month in March.

The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members. Plus, there’s something for everyone as the thriving local museum community offers memberships at virtually every museum and/or destination – from fine art and culture to native, exotic and endangered wildlife. To highlight Museum Membership Month in March, many of the nearly 30 museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members of their favorite museums and destinations. A few limited-time offers include the following:

Aerospace Museum of California – Guests who sign up for a new membership in March will receive $10 off any Museum purchase (gift shop, Flight Zone simulator experience, Morphis simulator ride, etc.);

California Agriculture Museum – Guests will receive an additional 45 days free with the purchase of an annual membership in March. Eight membership levels encourage guests to personalize their experience. Member benefits include general admission, invitations to new collector’s events, California tractor shows, demonstrations, and museum openings including Tractors & Brews that evoke California down on the farm fun;

California Automobile Museum – All new members in March will receive an additional three months free, plus a coupon for a free Museum pilsner glass;

California Museum – All new members will receive an additional three months free March 1 through 31. Three levels with a range of benefits are available to choose from starting at $40. For details or to join, visit Californiamuseum.org/march-madness ;

California State Railroad Museum – All new members will receive an additional three months of membership during March for those who purchase online at Californiarailroad.museum/sam-offer ;

Crocker Art Museum – Guests will receive an additional two free months free with annual membership when purchased during March (use promo code SAM). Member benefits include free general admission; invitations to exclusive, members-only events and exhibition previews; ArtLetter magazine; free and discounted programs, lectures, concerts, classes, and more; discounts at the Museum Store, Crocker Cafe by Supper Club and gift memberships;

– Maidu Museum & Historic Site – During the month of March, all new members will receive a complimentary basketry book ($39 value);

– Powerhouse Science Center – Guests will enjoy a 10 percent discount on any level membership or membership renewal throughout the month of March;

– Sacramento Children’s Museum – Guests will enjoy “throwback pricing” for new and renewing memberships in March which translates to a minimum of $25 off when purchased online at Sackids.org/membership

Sacramento History Museum – During the month of March, new members will receive an extra two months of membership free. Plus, all new members will receive complimentary “Gold Fever!” tickets for the 2018 season.

Sacramento Zoo – New members who enter “SAM” as a promo code online will receive two additional months of membership free during the month of March at Saczoo.org/membership/join-or-renew-membership ;

New members who enter “SAM” as a promo code online will receive two additional months of membership free during the month of March at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – New members that join the Friends of Sutter’s Fort (FOSF) during March will receive an additional two months of membership free. Current members who choose to renew early* will receive an additional three months added to their annual membership. *As an added incentive, current members that renew AND upgrade their membership to either Fort Clerk or Captain will also receive two complimentary tickets to Tour by Chocolate in May.

In addition to these special incentives offered during March, membership has special privileges (which vary by museum) and can include benefits such as the following: free museum entrance all year long, special invitations to member-only events and receptions, preview and/or “behind-the-scenes” opportunities for new exhibits and offerings, free guest admission passes (to share with friends and family), discounts and/or advance purchase opportunities on special programs and events, and more.