Lightning in a Bottle Festival Announces 2018 Music Line Up

Lightning in a Bottle, is The Do Lab’s trans formative music festival held at the San Antonio Recreation Center over Memorial Day Weekend in Bradley, CA. The festival was first created by The Do Lab as a birthday party for friends to unplug and dance together. Now, Lightning in a Bottle, aka LIB, has grown into a community of festival goers who make the journey to the San Antonio Recreation Center to camp, dance, unplug and build a community with one another.

LIB has become a destination for festival goers looking to unplug, be surrounded by creativity and dance to music. The festival always offers some of the top music acts, yoga classes, interactive experiences and endless opportunities for mindful and spiritual growth. Last week, festival organizers finally revealed their 2018 line-up featuring Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Zhu, Griz and The Glitch Mob, as headliners. The Glitch Mob announced that the trio is working on their new live set-up, and Zhu has announced he’s been working on new music as well. Other notable music acts on the line-up include San Francisco based producer and DJ, Giraffage and vocalist NAO.

This type of music festival is definitely for the wild at heart, and those who don’t mind getting down and dirty. You’re camping so you must be resourceful and plan out your weekend before hopping in your car and packing a tent. You’ll want to make sure you have sturdy equipment, enough food, water and camping supplies to be self sufficient for 3-5 days depending on your stay.

The bulk of the festival takes place Friday – Sunday night, however, the festival offers an early admission option if you wanted to arrive to the festival grounds earlier to build your campsite and acclimate to your new home for the extended weekend. Whether you’re going for the music, wellness classes, yoga, art or to simply go camping and meet new people, there’s so much this event has to offer to ticket holders.

Since so much goes on at Lightning in a Bottle I’ve listed the top 5 reasons why I like going to LIB, and you can decide for yourself if the experience entices you or not:

1. Non-Stop Party

2. Interactive Art

3. Friendly Creative Atmosphere

4. Environmentally Friendly

5. Enlightenment

Music is always going through the early hours of the morning throughout the night. There’s always designated music stages, but there’s also small areas throughout camp where people will set up their own parties as well. This is a festival that provides entertainment, but also offers you a place to create and carve out your experience. Check out Lightning in a Bottle online to check out the full line-up and experience.

>>LGHTNING IN A BOTTLE FACTS<<

Where: San Antonio Recreation Center, Bradley, CA

When: May 23-28, 2018

Music Acts: TBA

Ticket Info: Check out their website for more for GA passes, early access passes, lay away plans, boutique camping and more!