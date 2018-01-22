Home » All Aboard for Story Time with FOX40 Meteorologist Darren Peck
All Aboard for Story Time with FOX40 Meteorologist Darren Peck

It’s All Aboard for Story Time! with FOX40 Meteorologist Darren Peck as the celebrity guest reader on Monday, January 29, at 11 a.m. at the California State Railroad Museum. To the delight of young children and train enthusiasts alike, Darren will read the children’s book Thomas Gets a Snowplow (part of the Thomas and Friends series) written by Rev. W. Awdry.

A meteorologist with FOX40 since 2011, Peck is inspired by all things outdoors. After he earned a degree from Cal State Northridge with an emphasis in Geomorphology and Climatology, Peck worked as an on-air meteorologist at TV stations in Flagstaff, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada, before relocating to Northern California and the great outdoors that never ceases to amaze him.

All Aboard for Story Time! is offered every Monday morning year-round. Through this interactive and fun program, parents are encouraged to let trains and railroading introduce and foster the love of reading with their imaginative young children ages two to five. The Story Time! program showcases different railroad-related books each month. Afterward, children and parents are encouraged to explore the Museum. Whether it’s toy trains or big locomotives, there is always something to discover in the California State Railroad Museum – North America’s most popular railroad museum – that will thrill children (and adults) of all ages.

The All Aboard for Story Time! program is included with Museum admission: $12 for adults; $6 for youths ages 6-17; free for children ages 5 and under.

For more information about the reading program or the California State Railroad Museum in general, please call 916-323-9280 or visit CaliforniaRailroad.museum/

Photo Credit: Kim Schuster.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched "Coats for Kids' Sake," a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey's first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide "California Grown" program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

