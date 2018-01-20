Mavericks Pre-Contest Surf

Jersey Boys is the Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi.

This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide — all before they were 30!

The show will be running from Tuesday Jan 30 to Sunday Feb 4.