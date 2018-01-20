Mavericks Pre-Contest Surf

Favorable weather conditions made for an amazing morning of surfing in a Mavericks non-contest on January 15. Held in Pillar Point at Half Moon Bay, non-contest days are held prior to the one-day tournament, likely to be hosted in mid-February. Dates for the Maverick tournament are set in a 48 hour window depending on conditions. Photographer Steve Martarano took a boat tour to view the Mavericks surfing, which they do a half-mile from shore.
Explore the Site
-
Harlow's Restauarant and Nightclub
- 2708 J Street Sacramento, CA 95816
19dec(dec 19)12:00 am21jan(jan 21)11:59 pmFeaturedMonster Jam Triple Threat Series
Event Details
"Featuring the eight most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Sacramento fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster
Time
December 19 (Tuesday) 12:00 am - January 21 (Sunday) 11:59 pm PST
Location
Golden 1 Center
500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
20jan12:00 am21(jan 21)11:59 pmFeaturedIration @ Ace of Spades
Event Details
Santa Barbara's beloved reggae group, Iration, is coming to Sacramento for back-to-back nights at Ace of Spades. Saturday is already sold-out, so don't hesitate to get your tickets for Sunday's show!
Time
20 (Saturday) 12:00 am - 21 (Sunday) 11:59 pm PST
25jan8:00 pm12:24 amFeaturedLee "Scratch" Perry with Subatomic Sound System
Event Details
Legendary reggae, ska and dub artist, Lee "Scratch" Perry, will be coming to Sacramento's Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub for a show that is sure to be unforgettable. Joined by New
Time
(Thursday) 8:00 pm - 12:24 am Pst
Location
Harlow's Restauarant and Nightclub
2708 J Street Sacramento, CA 95816
30jan8:00 pmFeaturedJersey Boys
Event Details
Jersey Boys is the Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. This is
Event Details
Jersey Boys is the Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi.
This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide — all before they were 30!
The show will be running from Tuesday Jan 30 to Sunday Feb 4.
Time
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm
Location
Community Center Theatre
1301 L St Sacramento, California
31jan8:00 pmFeaturedJersey Boys
Event Details
Jersey Boys is the Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. This is
Event Details
Jersey Boys is the Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi.
This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide — all before they were 30!
The show will be running from Tuesday Jan 30 to Sunday Feb 4.
Time
(Wednesday) 8:00 pm
Location
Community Center Theatre
1301 L St Sacramento, California