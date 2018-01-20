Home » Mavericks Pre-Contest Surf
Favorable weather conditions made for an amazing morning of surfing in a Mavericks non-contest on January 15. Held in Pillar Point at Half Moon Bay, non-contest days are held prior to the one-day tournament, likely to be hosted in mid-February. Dates for the Maverick tournament are set in a 48 hour window depending on conditions. Photographer Steve Martarano took a boat tour to view the Mavericks surfing, which they do a half-mile from shore.

Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week is the place where we feature the professional, novice, and amateur photographers among us. We accept photos of all kinds, whether travel shots, human interest, fashion, food, or any of Sacramento's happenings (and more!). Interested? Submit your own here!

