The Representation of Women’s March Sacramento 2018

Last year’s historic Women’s March sparked a movement felt across the globe, which inspired the likes of tens of thousands of Sacramentans, uniting to voice solidarity in the protection of rights, safety and health of all women. This year’s Women’s March, convening at Southside Park and ending on the west steps of the California State Capitol on Saturday, will celebrate the achievements made in 2017, while establishing its ‘four pillars,’ which aim to protect and bring awareness to women’s rights, immigrant rights, voting rights, civic justice and youth engagement.

TIME Magazine’s Persons of the Year and founding members of the We Said Enough organization, which penned the first open statement by women working in politics, calling for action and support in the fight against harassment and assault, will be the keynote speakers during Saturday’s march.

Encompassing the strengths necessary to carry out the four pillars’ ultimate call for justice, this year’s rally speakers will include representatives of Planned Parenthood, Black Women Organized, CA Dreamers, CA Nurses Association, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, and other individuals fighting for change in their respective fields.

One such individual is local singer/songwriter and the Women’s March Sacramento Youth Coordinator, Xochitl, who hopes to inspire the youth to strengthen their voices in the community. In working with 13 to 18-year-old girls, Xochitl has become impressed by the education, excitement and empowerment they have demonstrated in preparing for the march.

“When I was that age I definitely did not feel the same,” said Xochitl. “It really inspires me and gives me faith in the future, because things are changing and our youth is definitely aware of what’s going on, and they are very hands on and they want to be a part of politics and policies and it’s really awesome.”

As representation becomes a major factor, the spark from 2017’s march continues to blaze new trails for countless women, men and children affected by the obstructions of justice in today’s society.

The young women Xochitl has been working with have chosen to host a panel at the march on Saturday. Originally, the group wanted community leaders on the panel to answer questions proposed by the girls, however the group opted for a more compelling panel.

“We figured it’d actually be more interesting if the girls answered the questions themselves,” said Xochitl. “So the girls will be picking answers on the panel on stage on Saturday.”

Similar to the roles these girls have placed upon themselves, political winds continue to shift across the country, as we see individuals championed into roles of government.

The representation of women in civic roles took a fruitful leap in 2017 as many women discovered uncharted territories, including: Kamala Harris, the first black woman elected to California’s State Senate and the first Indian American to ever serve in the United States Senate; Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman elected to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives; Danica Roem, the first openly transgender woman to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly; and Vi Vyles, the first black woman elected to the Office of Mayor in Charlotte.

Change seems to be inevitable as large numbers of voters are bringing their dreams of democracy to life. In the aftermath of last year’s Women’s March lie many implications, but it will be this year’s march that defines the next wave of the movement, providing a picture of what’s to come in 2018.

Saturday’s march begins at Southside Park at 10 a.m., before making its way to the west steps of California State Capitol.

For more information on Women’s March Sacramento, visit WomensMarchSac.com