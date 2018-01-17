Home » Dancing Into the New Year with Minimal Effort LA
Dancing Into the New Year with Minimal Effort LA

We rang in the new year in Los Angeles, CA, getting down at Minimal Effort’s New Year’s Eve celebration held at The MacArthur, formerly known as the Park Plaza Hotel. Minimal Effort is a Los Angeles-based musical festival hosting some of the best talent in house and techno music. The event organizers put together Minimal Effort bi-annually for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

This year’s NYE celebration was hosted elegantly at The MacArthur featuring grand ballrooms, beautiful interior architecture, inspired by the Gothic Revival, providing attendees with a classy ambiance to ring in 2018. The venue hosted 4 stages with two main ballrooms upstairs and two smaller rooms downstairs. As you walk through The MacArthur’s grand entrance you can feel the energy pulsing throughout the rooms.

Justin Martin, Maya Jane Cole, J. Phlip and many more played extended sets throughout the night. Festival season has slowed down, but Minimal Effort gives a more intimate feel than typical large scale festivals do. If you’re looking for a low-key party with high-quality dance music, this event is definitely worth checking out!

For more information on Minimal Effort, visit MinimalEffort.net

Photo courtesy of Chris Soltis.

Victoria Kobayashi

Victoria Kobayashi

Victoria is a music and arts contributor reporting on live events and festivals happening throughout California. She was born and raised in Sacramento and recently graduated from the University of California, Davis, majoring in Design and minoring in Professional Writing. Her hobbies include browsing through fashion blogs, photography, listening to new music, thrift store shopping and going on weekend road trips. She's always down for an adventure and meeting new people.

