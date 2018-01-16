Experience Sacramento Dining at its Best: Dine Downtown Restaurant Week is Back!

Throw your diets out the window – at least through Jan. 21 – because Dine Downtown is back!

Sacramento’s favorite culinary celebration returns for its 13th year with more than 30 of Downtown and Midtown’s top restaurants offering special 3-course menus for just $35.

The restaurant event that everyone waits for all year long will end this Sunday, so if you haven’t made your evening plans for the next few days, the impressive list of participating restaurants will prod you out of your house to experience some of Sacramento’s best culinary spots.

Dine Downtown restaurants include:

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

Empress Tavern

Dawson’s Steakhouse

The Melting Pot

Biba Restaurant

Rio City Café

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

The Firehouse Restaurant

Ten22

Esquire Grill

Paragary’s

Skool Japanese Gastropub

Fat City Bar & Café

Frank Fat’s

Downtown & Vine

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.

Pilothouse At The Delta King

Cafeteria 15l

Iron Horse Tavern

Grange Restaurant & Bar

Ella Dining Room & Bar

Il Fornaio

Brasserie Capitale

Aioli Bodega Española

Kasbah Lounge

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Punch Bowl Social

Bennigan’s

Mayahuel

La Cosecha

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Blue Prynt Restaurant & Bar

We know this list is long but the menus are fantastic so don’t be afraid to enjoy more than one!

If you need another reason to indulge, here you go.

One dollar from every Dine Downtown meal served is donated back to community social services and food literacy programs. Last year, the event generated more than $11,000 for two great local organizations, Food Literacy Center and Transforming Lives, Cultivating Success.

Since launching in 2005, Dine Downtown has provided a significant boost to Sacramento’s burgeoning dining scene generating more than $5 million in restaurant sales.

The dining event also comes on the cusp of Sunset Magazine naming Sacramento the number 1 game-changing city in the West–with particular attention put on our restaurant and farm-to-fork scene as inspiring and defining the innovation they looked for when compiling their list.

Take a look at the menus of participating restaurants and start making reservations at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. And don’t forget to snap, tag and share your favorite dishes using #DineDowntownSac.