Experience Sacramento Dining at its Best: Dine Downtown Restaurant Week is Back!

Throw your diets out the window – at least through Jan. 21 – because Dine Downtown is back!
Sacramento’s favorite culinary celebration returns for its 13th year with more than 30 of Downtown and Midtown’s top restaurants offering special 3-course menus for just $35.
The restaurant event that everyone waits for all year long will end this Sunday, so if you haven’t made your evening plans for the next few days, the impressive list of participating restaurants will prod you out of your house to experience some of Sacramento’s best culinary spots.
Dine Downtown restaurants include:
- Foundation Restaurant & Bar
- Empress Tavern
- Dawson’s Steakhouse
- The Melting Pot
- Biba Restaurant
- Rio City Café
- The Porch Restaurant & Bar
- The Firehouse Restaurant
- Ten22
- Esquire Grill
- Paragary’s
- Skool Japanese Gastropub
- Fat City Bar & Café
- Frank Fat’s
- Downtown & Vine
- Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.
- Pilothouse At The Delta King
- Cafeteria 15l
- Iron Horse Tavern
- Grange Restaurant & Bar
- Ella Dining Room & Bar
- Il Fornaio
- Brasserie Capitale
- Aioli Bodega Española
- Kasbah Lounge
- Sauced BBQ & Spirits
- Punch Bowl Social
- Bennigan’s
- Mayahuel
- La Cosecha
- The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
- Blue Prynt Restaurant & Bar
We know this list is long but the menus are fantastic so don’t be afraid to enjoy more than one!
If you need another reason to indulge, here you go.
One dollar from every Dine Downtown meal served is donated back to community social services and food literacy programs. Last year, the event generated more than $11,000 for two great local organizations, Food Literacy Center and Transforming Lives, Cultivating Success.
Since launching in 2005, Dine Downtown has provided a significant boost to Sacramento’s burgeoning dining scene generating more than $5 million in restaurant sales.
The dining event also comes on the cusp of Sunset Magazine naming Sacramento the number 1 game-changing city in the West–with particular attention put on our restaurant and farm-to-fork scene as inspiring and defining the innovation they looked for when compiling their list.
Take a look at the menus of participating restaurants and start making reservations at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. And don’t forget to snap, tag and share your favorite dishes using #DineDowntownSac.