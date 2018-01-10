A Brief Look at 2018’s California Music Festivals

California’s future always seems to feel a little brighter with a new year of music festivals to look forward to. This year is no different, as the following music festivals continue to provide some of the biggest musical acts in the current state of music affairs:

Northern California’s freshest music festival will return to Napa Valley this Memorial Day Weekend with a savory palette for all music fans to enjoy. While past years have featured established legendary acts at the helm of the lineup, BottleRock has chosen a legend in the making in Bruno Mars, accompanied by The Killers and Muse, respectively closing each night of the festival.

As always, the rest of the lineup is a solid range of artists dedicated to providing a timeless appeal. Earth, Wind & Fire, Incubus, Snoop Dogg, Billy Idol and The Struts could each sell out their own stadiums, but lucky for those heading to BottleRock, their lore will come to form an unforgettable weekend in May.

In addition, contemporary acts such as The Revivalists, Bleachers, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Bomba Estéreo, Manchester Orchestra, Jacob Banks, The Aces and Allen Stone will do their part in providing their unique contributions to the festival.

Of course, the food, wine, bourbon bar and craft beer selection will be as good as ever providing some of the region’s most sought after menus. And in the coming months, the lineup for the ever-popular culinary stage will be released as the festival approaches.

3-day festival passes have sold out, but individual day passes will go on sale Wednesday, January 17, following the release of the daily lineup.

For more information, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com

Heading to Monterey for this one is going to feel like a breeze. In its ninth year, the California Roots Festival is continuing to prove itself as the premier reggae festival in California. The full lineup was finally released today with Iration, Slightly Stoopid, Atmosphere, Rebelution and 311 among the headlining performers.

Reggae legends The Wailers will be taking the stage on Sunday of the festival, joining the likes of Stephen Marley on Saturday and Steel Pulse on Friday. Meanwhile, the new-age ladies of reggae, Hirie and Anuhea, will be representing Hawaii respectively on Friday and Saturday, while Tash Sultana will bring her soothing voice to Sunday’s lineup. Chronixx, Tribal Seeds, J-Boog, The Green, Raging Fyah and more will also be performing throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

Beyond the music, California Roots is earnest in leading the greening movement by planting two redwood trees for every “Redwood Pass” purchased, along with continuing their efforts to divert plastic and food waste from landfills. 800 redwood trees were planted in 2017 and an estimated 1,200 are projected to be planted in 2018.

For those looking to enjoy the full experience California Roots provides, onsite “Glamping” is available for purchase, which affords a 16′ x 16′ x 9′ canvas tent for four people.

Advance tickets go on sale January 12 at 10 a.m. PST.

For more information, visit CaliforniaRootsFestival.com

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – (April 13-15 & April 20-22)

Arguably the most famous music festival in California, Coachella is getting ready to celebrate its 19th year in the Indio desert with two weekends full of music and arts. While the festival has its critics towards its ownership and its decline in representation for rising artists, its appeal is still grandiose as a clear reflection of the current state of popular music.

Among the most anticipated acts this year, Beyoncé, who rescheduled due to her twin pregnancy last year, will be taking the main stage on Saturday nights. In addition, The Weeknd will be at the helm of performers on Fridays, while Eminem will close out both weekends as Sunday’s headliner.

Some of the biggest artists from 2017, including Cardi B, ODESZA, SZA, Daniel Caesar, The War on Drugs, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and HAIM, are expected to put on some the best performances of the festival.

Of course, more than 160 acts will be performing throughout the two weekends with a wide range of music tastes being presented. Between rising stars and rare performances from established artists, including, Jamiroquai, Moses Sumney, BROCKHAMPTON, Jorja Smith, Tom Misch, Aminé, Russ, Cuco, Soulwax and MØ, Coachella is sure not to disappoint those in attendance.

Unfortunately, the festival has officially sold out, though the performances will be broadcast via live streams, which are always enjoyable from the comfort of your home.

For more information, visit Coachella.com