2018 Tower Classics – 80s Rewind

The Tower Theatre has announced the 2018 Tower Classics series and it’s what’s being billed as an “80’s Rewind” with popular films from that decade.

Following a delayed January start due to the timing of the New Year, the series will begin on January 8th and then screen on the first Monday of each month through December. All screenings start at 7pm and tickets are $8 (up from $7 in 2017).

The full schedule for the series is as follows:

“The Breakfast Club” (1985)

Monday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

“Say Anything” (1989)

Monday, February 5 at 7 p.m.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

“The Princess Bride” (1987)

Monday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

“Aliens” (1986)

Monday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Monday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

“Labyrinth” (1986)

Monday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

“Top Gun” (1986)

Monday, August 6 at 7 p.m.

“Pretty in Pink” (1986)

Monday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

“Poltergeist” (1982)

Monday, October 1 at 7 p.m.

“Back to the Future” (1985)

Monday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

Monday, December 3 at 7 p.m.