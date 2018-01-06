Home » 2018 Tower Classics – 80s Rewind
2018 Tower Classics – 80s Rewind

The Tower Theatre has announced the 2018 Tower Classics series and it’s what’s being billed as an “80’s Rewind” with popular films from that decade.

Following a delayed January start due to the timing of the New Year, the series will begin on January 8th and then screen on the first Monday of each month through December. All screenings start at 7pm and tickets are $8 (up from $7 in 2017).

The full schedule for the series is as follows:

“The Breakfast Club” (1985)
Monday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

“Say Anything” (1989)
Monday, February 5 at 7 p.m.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)
Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

“The Princess Bride” (1987)
Monday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

“Aliens” (1986)
Monday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)
Monday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

“Labyrinth” (1986)
Monday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

“Top Gun” (1986)
Monday, August 6 at 7 p.m.

“Pretty in Pink” (1986)
Monday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

“Poltergeist” (1982)
Monday, October 1 at 7 p.m.

“Back to the Future” (1985)
Monday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)
Monday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

Tony Sheppard

Tony Sheppard

Tony is a Professor at Sacramento State, Co-Director of the Sacramento Film & Music Festival and a long-time writer, primarily on topics related to film and the film industry. He is an active supporter of the local arts community, an amateur photographer, and has an interest in architecture and urban planning topics. He is currently designing a 595 sq.ft. house on a very small infill lot in Sacramento.

