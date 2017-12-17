Chef’s Plate: Danielle Rinderknecht’s Chicken Lamb Carrot Broth

While the winter months can’t help but beckon a desire for a warm meal, busy schedules can make cooking feel like a burden and added stress. Here to bring a wholesome alternative to fast food is Goodful founder and CEO, Danielle Rinderknecht, whose ethos is grounded in providing food that is healthy, local, and delicious.

While a brick and mortar location for Goodful is still in the works, the team has been working to make a presence in the region through catering and pop-up events. Driven by eco-conscious practices, Rinderknecht conceptualized Haute Shots, a collection of zero-waste broths that demand the use of all cooking scraps and produce a warm and healthy compliment to an already healthy meal.

It is for this reason that for this edition of Chef’s Plate, Rinderknecht shared with us her recipe for Chicken Lamb Carrot Broth, which samples her upcoming collection of Haute Shots to be served at Goodful.

“I’ve been making broth with zero-waste at my house close to 15 years now,” said Rinderknecht. “You can freeze it after you’re done cooking and use it whenever. So I’ll just drink it for health purposes, or when I [feel like I’m] going to get a cold and it’s like heaven.”

For those who tend to add their own twist to recipes, Haute Shots provide the perfect environment for experimentation. Rinderknecht recommends adding apple cores to give it “a nice sweetness,” while also taking the time to target specific needs and wants, such as using fiber from your juicer or adding lamb to give it a savory texture.

“You kind of have endless options so it’s a lot of fun,” said Rinderknecht. “It’s like food fun, if you can call it that.”

While the options are endless at home, Rinderknecht is currently working with local farmers at Fiery Ginger to incorporate what they are growing into Goodful’s menu for 2018.

“[There are] three varieties of cucumbers in grocery stores for the most part, but Fiery Ginger has another three varieties of cucumbers,” said Rinderknecht. “They’re really yummy, they’re crisp, they’re just different from what we see on a day-to-day basis, so again, it’s fun, and I’m having a lot of fun with work if you couldn’t pick up on it. It’s kind of like, not experimentation, but for me it’s like art. You have a bunch of paint colors around you and you just put it together and make it happen, you make it work.”

Moving forward, the Goodful team is working hard to ensure their moral compass is pointing in the right direction when the time comes to open. Organic produce, sustainable fish, grass-fed beefs and free-range organic chicken will be anchors to a simple menu, always keeping a customer’s needs in mind. With a gluten allergy hindering Rinderknecht’s own dining experiences, Goodful promises to be a preferred destination for customers with food restrictions or allergies.

“Everything is customizable so it’s super easy to make things vegan or vegetarian or dairy-free or gluten-free,” said Rinderknecht. “I want Goodful to evolve the Farm-to-Fork process to better serve the earth, the farmers and us, the consumers, that’s our goal.”

Below, you will find a list of ingredients and instructions to get you started on making your own Chicken Lamb Carrot Broth.

For more information on Goodful and their campaign to become a Sacramento restaurant, visit Indiegogo.com/projects/goodful

Chicken Lamb Carrot Broth (Servings: 8)

INGREDIENTS

Tea

2 Tbsp. Whole black peppercorn

1 ½ Tbsp. Lavender

1 ½ Tbsp. Rosemary

1 ½ Tbsp. Thyme

2 cups water

Broth

Chicken bones from 2 whole chickens

8 oz. Lamb bones – the chicken to lamb bone ratio should be about 5:1

8-10 Carrots, roughly chopped*

Any herb or vegetable scraps from your ziplock bag**

Water

PROCEDURE

Tea

Place all tea ingredients in 8-quart pot. Cover and bring to boil. Turn heat to low and simmer for 30 min. Remove from heat and strain to remove all sediment. Place tea back into 8-qt pot.

Broth

Place all broth ingredients into pot (with tea). Fill pot with water, stopping when it’s about ¾“ from the top rim. Cover and bring to a simmer. Turn heat to low and lightly simmer for 12 hours. Turn off heat and let broth sit for two hours. Strain all scraps and bones from broth. Discard scraps. Broth will keep refrigerated for several days, but if you do not intend to use it immediately – can freeze for up to six months.

*If you juice, use the carrot fiber from about 15-20 carrots (depending on their size). If you don’t juice, use about 8-10 whole carrots; and while it’s not necessary, it’s highly recommended to run them briefly in the food processor prior to cooking the broth.

**It’s best to avoid using any bitter veggies in the broth, such as brussels sprouts and broccoli rabe.

