The holiday season is all about coming together as a family or community to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. With a wide selection of festivities and revelries that include singing, dancing, and holding parties, it becomes hard to narrow it down to step out with your family and friends. To help, we selected a few of the most anticipated events within Sacramento to get you into the holiday spirit this weekend.

Enjoy the following selections, as they are sure to get everyone into the holiday spirit:

Snow Day Bar Crawl (Dec. 16) – For the adults in the family, or friends looking for the perfect holiday activity, the Snow Day Bar Crawl could be your best bet. Eight participating locations will be offering drink specials throughout the night, with holiday music scoring the evening as well. With a portion of proceeds going toward the One Simple Wish organization benefiting foster children, the holiday spirits will runneth over for all.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/SnowDayBarCrawl. To purchase tickets, visit Xorbia.com/e/ne/sd-sacramento

Global Winter Wonderland (Dec. 15-Jan. 7) – This is a festival full of culture as it is lit up with bright colors for the season. You can get the chance to explore Santa’s village, the Toy, Candy and Fantasy Land with your entire family and watch the giant illuminated jellyfish that leaves everyone in awe. With the funds you secured from managing to consolidate credit card debt, you can rent ice skates for the family, do some shopping, get a chance to try out other cuisines, and take memorable photographs.

For more information, visit GlobalWonderland.com/public/Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink (Nov. 3-Jan. 15) – The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink has been a seasonal attraction in the area for over twenty years offering a playful escape for both children and adults who wish to spend quality time. One would be required to rent or buy skating shoes and other protective gear after paying a small entrance fee then.

For information on upcoming events, visit GoDowntownSac.com/events/signature-events/ice-rink