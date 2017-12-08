Midtown Farmers Market Gets Festive in December

In addition to the “12 Days of Midtown” happening throughout the district through December 12, the Midtown Association (MA) will continue to present a robust offering of fresh fruit, produce and locally-made gourmet items plus special holiday related activities on Saturdays in December at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market.

Sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (adjusted winter hours) on 20th between J and K Streets.*

Along with offering a vibrant selection of fresh and locally produced foods all year long, the Midtown Farmers Market guests can enjoy the following activities in December:

December 9 – Santa & Mrs. Claus will be on-site (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) to hear holiday wishes plus 2nd Saturdays Artwalk activities will be available with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods;

December 16 – “Holidays at the Market” with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.) greeting kids and the young at heart;

December 23 – plenty of tasty edibles and fresh flowers to decorate your holiday table plus last-minute holiday gift ideas;

December 30 – market closed for the holiday so vendors and growers can spend time with their families.

“With the holiday season in full swing, December is the wonderful time to visit the year-round Midtown Farmers Market to find amazing farm-fresh ingredients ready to share and celebrate with friends and family,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “Plus, the Market offers a great place to discover unique, hand-crafted gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The family-friendly Market is highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.

Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly (with an on-site bike valet) and parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes.

More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at MidtownFarmersMarketSac.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter @MFMSac and Instagram @midtownfarmersmarket.

*The Market time and size fluctuates on a seasonal basis and will expand/move to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. next spring.