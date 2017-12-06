Home » Folsom High School Avenges Stockton to Advance in Playoff Action [Photos]
Sacramento-San Joaquin Section champs!
Folsom High School Avenges Stockton to Advance in Playoff Action [Photos]

Almost a year after Folsom High School was whacked by St. Mary’s of Stockton in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title game, the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs scored vengeance on Saturday at the Sacramento State Hornet Stadium.

Racing to a 41-7 halftime lead on the strength of Joe Ngata’s four touchdown receptions from quarterback Kaiden Bennett, Folsom cruised to a 50-21 win over the (11-3) Rams. The undefeated Bulldogs went to 14-0 as they continue their quest toward the CIF State Title.

However, before a shot at the CIF title, (which would be at Sacramento State Dec. 17) the Bulldogs will have to win another playoff game this Friday. They will host central North Fresno (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. in the Division I-AA regional matchup at Folsom High School.

Division II Rivalry

In the Division II title game, also held at Sacramento State, Granite Bay topped Del Oro, 22-0. The Grizzlies celebrated their first title since 2012 on Saturday, before they get ready to face Pittsburg this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Granite Bay High School.

Folsom wide receiver Joe Ngata grabs an 82-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, giving Folsom a 41-7 lead. He had four touchdowns in the win.
Joe Ngata races to the end zone after hauling in an 82-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, giving Folsom a 41-7 lead.
St. Mary’s running back Dusty Frampton, who ran for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Folsom last season, was hurt on the first play of Saturday’s game and didn’t return.
Folsom running back Daniyel Ngata ran for 91 yards and had the game’s first touchdown in the win.
It was a happier finish than a year ago for Folsom Coach Kris Richardson.

Photos by Steve Martarano

