Car Enthusiasts Will Flip for New Exhibit at Auto Museum

For every car enthusiast in Sacramento, the California Automobile Museum is currently showcasing its new exhibit titled ‘NorCal’s Fastest: From Grassroots to the Professional,’ with compelling stories of the instrumental individuals who have been involved in Northern California’s racing culture past and present.

Since opening on Saturday, the purpose of the new exhibit is to highlight the often underrated culture of Northern California racing – done on rugged back-road dirt tracks as well as slick and fast road courses – and the colorful characters who make Northern California one of the most successful regions in the automotive racing world.

The new exhibit will profile a series of influential people who have been involved in the racing scene – from the distant past to the impressive present – including drivers, builders, and more. A few of the individuals featured in the exhibit include the following: Angelique Bell, a biracial woman who is currently racing sprint cars; Bill McAnally, a former NASCAR driver who now owns and manages a successful west coast NASCAR team; and Don Racine, a pillar in the unique world of Mini Cooper racing. To further demonstrate their stories, the profiles will be accompanied by visually exciting race cars from Northern California’s racing history.

The new NorCal’s Fastest exhibit will remain on display at the California Automobile Museum through March 12, 2018. For more information about the exhibit or the California Automobile Museum in general, please call 916-442-6802 or visit CalAutoMuseum.org.