Home » A Dozen Ways to Celebrate “12 Days of Midtown”
Business In the City

A Dozen Ways to Celebrate “12 Days of Midtown”

2 Min Read

As the most wonderful time of the year quickly approaches, the Midtown Association presents another season of “12 Days of Midtown,” where local businesses and organizations offer celebratory events, activities and specials to encourage visitors to spend time in Midtown this season.

“Amid a thriving urban environment, the holidays offer a perfect opportunity to explore, discover and/or revisit Midtown,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “With so many locally owned businesses and eateries, guests to Midtown can take great pride in supporting the community while engaging in festive activities while finding unique gift items along the way.”

Throughout the first 12 days of December, Midtown guests can experience something extra special each day, a sampling of which includes the following:

  • Friday, 12/1 – Ginger Elizabeth (1801 L Street) will debut their ever-popular holiday macarons
  • Saturday, 12/2 – Makers Mart Holiday 2017 (1705 I Street) features quality crafted hand-made gift ideas
  • Sunday, 12/3 – “A Holiday Mix Tape” presented by the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus (2100 J Street)
  • Monday, 12/4 – Vivien Lee Christmas Show at CLARA (2420 N Street)
  • Tuesday, 12/5 – Hot Toddy competition at Golden Bear (2326 K Street)
  • Wednesday, 12/6 – Holiday ornament making class at The Painted Cork (1624 J Street)
  • Thursday, 12/7 – Holiday cards with Green Screen Photography at Hacker Lab (1715 I Street)
  • Friday, 12/8 – Holiday Making Workshop at ArtBeast Children’s Studio (2226 K Street)
  • Saturday, 12/9 – “A Simple Emigrant Christmas” at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (2701 L Street)
  • Sunday, 12/10 – “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at Capital Stage Company (2215 J Street)
  • Monday, 12/11 – $1 off holiday treats at Nekter Juice Bar (1050 20th Street Suite 120)
  • Tuesday, 12/12 – Santa Rhumba Extravaganza at Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub (2708 J Street)

Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. The City of Sacramento will offer FREE metered parking on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all-day on weekends starting November 25 through December 24, 2017 in Midtown. For more parking specific information, please visit sacpark.org.

For a more comprehensive (and continually updated) listing of “12 Days of Midtown” activities and/or more information about Midtown Sacramento, please visit ExploreMidtown.org.

Tags

Explore the Site

 

    01dec6:00 pm7:30 pmFeaturedOrangevale Community Tree Lighting

    01dec7:00 pm10:00 pmFeaturedWinter Wonderland Holiday Skate Party

    02dec12:00 pm6:00 pmFeaturedMakers Mart Holiday 2017

    02dec7:30 pmFeaturedFolsom Lake Symphony presents Deck The Hall

    04dec7:00 pmFeaturedVivien Lee Christmas Show

See Full Calendar >>

...

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X