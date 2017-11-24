Causeway Faceoff

Local rivals Sac State and UC Davis squared off at the eagerly anticipated 64th annual Causeway Classic. Sac State took the win at 52-47, giving them a record 7-4 season–the first time that Sac State won seven games over Division I opponents. SacPress photographer Steve Martarano was there to capture the excitement.
Harris Center for the Arts
- 10 College Parkway, Folsom, CA 95630
24novallday26FeaturedCrocker Holiday Artisan Market 2017
The Crocker Art Museum is delighted to partner again with the Creative Arts League of Sacramento in bringing attendees an opportunity to shop for distinctive, one-of-a-kind treasures at the annual
The Crocker Art Museum is delighted to partner again with the Creative Arts League of Sacramento in bringing attendees an opportunity to shop for distinctive, one-of-a-kind treasures at the annual three-day Crocker Holiday Artisan Market 2017. The event will be held at the Scottish Rite Center with plenty of free parking and room for the displays of their creative artisans. Fine and functional work will include glass, textiles, wood, ceramics, paper, photography, painting, sculpture, fiber & textiles, jewelry, gourmet chocolates and more!
Over 109 artists and their original works have been carefully juried into this special event to provide you with an exciting, varied and quality shopping experience that is unique in the region. Meet the artists and find out about their artistic journeys and processes.
Bring your family and friends for a photo taken with Santa Friday from 12N – 5pm, Saturday from 10am – 4pm and Sunday from 10am – 3:30pm. Enjoy delightful food served by Ambrosia Café. Moonrise Pixies and Elves will be face painting and balloon tying and music by local Musicians will be performed throughout the venue during this three-day event!
For more information and specific event times, please visit http://www.creativeartsleague.com/cham-2017/
Time
november 24 (Friday) - 26 (Sunday)
Location
Scottish Rite Center
6151 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
Organizer
Creative Arts League of Sacramento
25nov7:00 pm8:10 pmFeaturedA Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Christmas, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over fifty
A Charlie Brown Christmas, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over fifty years ago. Now the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation featuring all of your favorite characters and classic Vince Guaraldi score. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they stage a play, save a tree, and uncover the true meaning of Christmas.
To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit harriscenter.net
Time
(Saturday) 7:00 pm - 8:10 pm
Location
Organizer
Harris Center for the Arts
26nov1:30 pm3:00 pmFeaturedSunday Safari
Grab your binoculars and join a naturalist guide to get a closer look at the animals and plants that make up the unique habitat along the American River. This is a
Grab your binoculars and join a naturalist guide to get a closer look at the animals and plants that make up the unique habitat along the American River.
This is a free weekend program for all ages. Donations gratefully accepted. Space is limited – sign-ups are taken the day of the event. We recommend you arrive 30 minutes prior to start time.
There is a $5 per car entrance fee into Ancil Hoffman County Park (free to members).
Time
(Sunday) 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Location
Effie Yeaw Nature Center
2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael, CA 95608
Organizer
Effie Yeaw Nature Center
01dec7:00 pm10:00 pmFeaturedWinter Wonderland Holiday Skate Party
Get ready to ice skate all night long! Enjoy games, prizes, sing Christmas songs, a live DJ, awesome laser light shows, black and disco lights and a pile of snow
Get ready to ice skate all night long! Enjoy games, prizes, sing Christmas songs, a live DJ, awesome laser light shows, black and disco lights and a pile of snow play in. This is a family-friendly event.
Note: Dress warm and in layers and wear one pair of tall thin socks and gloves.
Cost is $12-$15 and includes admission and skate rental.
Time
(Friday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
Skatetown Ice Arena
1009 Orlando Ave, Roseville, CA 95661
Organizer
Skatetown Ice Arena
02dec7:30 pmFeaturedFolsom Lake Symphony presents Deck The Hall
Revel in the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Believe” from Polar Express, “Winter Wonderland,” “O Holy Night,” Sleigh Ride, sing-along carols, selections from The Nutcracker and many other treats. This
Revel in the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Believe” from Polar Express, “Winter Wonderland,” “O Holy Night,” Sleigh Ride, sing-along carols, selections from The Nutcracker and many other treats.
This exciting event features guest conductor John Kendall Bailey of the Trinity Lyric Opera, and tenor Dennis McNeil, the 1993 winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council.
Time
(Saturday) 7:30 pm
Location
Organizer
Folsom Symphony