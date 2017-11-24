Causeway Faceoff

The Crocker Art Museum is delighted to partner again with the Creative Arts League of Sacramento in bringing attendees an opportunity to shop for distinctive, one-of-a-kind treasures at the annual three-day Crocker Holiday Artisan Market 2017. The event will be held at the Scottish Rite Center with plenty of free parking and room for the displays of their creative artisans. Fine and functional work will include glass, textiles, wood, ceramics, paper, photography, painting, sculpture, fiber & textiles, jewelry, gourmet chocolates and more!

Over 109 artists and their original works have been carefully juried into this special event to provide you with an exciting, varied and quality shopping experience that is unique in the region. Meet the artists and find out about their artistic journeys and processes.

Bring your family and friends for a photo taken with Santa Friday from 12N – 5pm, Saturday from 10am – 4pm and Sunday from 10am – 3:30pm. Enjoy delightful food served by Ambrosia Café. Moonrise Pixies and Elves will be face painting and balloon tying and music by local Musicians will be performed throughout the venue during this three-day event!

For more information and specific event times, please visit http://www.creativeartsleague.com/cham-2017/