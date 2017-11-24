Home » Causeway Faceoff
causeway
Photo of the Week

Causeway Faceoff

1 Min Read

Local rivals Sac State and UC Davis squared off at the eagerly anticipated 64th annual Causeway Classic. Sac State took the win at 52-47, giving them a record 7-4 season–the first time that Sac State won seven games over Division I opponents. SacPress photographer Steve Martarano was there to capture the excitement.

Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week is the place where we feature the professional, novice, and amateur photographers among us. We accept photos of all kinds, whether travel shots, human interest, fashion, food, or any of Sacramento's happenings (and more!). Interested? Submit your own here!

