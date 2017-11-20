Think Big, Shop Small This Small Business Saturday

The best kind of shopping is the kind that benefits a whole community and that’s what Small Business Saturday is all about, with a variety of special Small Business Saturday activities, offerings and amenities available for holiday shoppers on Saturday, November 25.

Helping to make shopping in Sacramento’s urban core even more fun and convenient than ever, the City of Sacramento is offering free metered parking on Small Business Saturday (and on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all day on weekends through December 24). Plus, new this year, SacRT is offering free “shopping shuttle” service (with stops/pick-ups every 20 minutes) that will operate from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and take shoppers throughout midtown, downtown, along R Street and in Old Sacramento on Saturday, November 25, only. The free shopping shuttles will also stop near popular community events such as the Midtown Farmers Market, Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink and Macy’s Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento all happening that day or evening.

Part of the year-round Shop Small concept, Small Business Saturday is highlighted as a special day to celebrate the ongoing effort to help local communities thrive. To get started, shoppers are encouraged to stop by one of the two Small Business Saturday “Welcome Stations” to pick up complimentary #ShopSmall canvas tote bags. Plus, many businesses in the central city have special activities planned on Small Business Saturday, a sampling of which follows:

Downtown Sacramento

Downtown Welcome Station (701 K Street) will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink where shoppers are encouraged to stop by and pick up complimentary #ShopSmall canvas bags while sampling treats from Oblivion Comics & Coffee (while supplies last);

(701 K Street) will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink where shoppers are encouraged to stop by and pick up complimentary #ShopSmall canvas bags while sampling treats from Oblivion Comics & Coffee (while supplies last); Allspicery (1125 11th Street) a specialty spice shop, will offer a free Allspicery logo mug to any sale over $100 (one per visit) and will give out free swag bags to the first customers of the day;

(1125 11th Street) a specialty spice shop, will offer a free Allspicery logo mug to any sale over $100 (one per visit) and will give out free swag bags to the first customers of the day; Andy’s Candy Apothecary (1012 9th Street) a treat for the eyes and taste buds, Andy’s candy store will be offering 10 percent off storewide, 20 percent off their most popular gift items, discounted gift certificates and more;

(1012 9th Street) a treat for the eyes and taste buds, Andy’s candy store will be offering 10 percent off storewide, 20 percent off their most popular gift items, discounted gift certificates and more; Hair to Dye For (715 Merchant Street) a salon in the heart of downtown, is offering 20 percent off services and gift certificates;

(715 Merchant Street) a salon in the heart of downtown, is offering 20 percent off services and gift certificates; Oblivion Comics & Coffee (1020 11th Street) the 2016 Calling All Dreamers winner, is offering 15 percent off of comics and $1 off their specialty toasts, and will be sampling their Dream Toast and Chocolate Fish Coffee at the downtown “Welcome Station”;

(1020 11th Street) the 2016 Calling All Dreamers winner, is offering 15 percent off of comics and $1 off their specialty toasts, and will be sampling their Dream Toast and Chocolate Fish Coffee at the downtown “Welcome Station”; Sharif Jewelers (1001 K Street) a fine jewelry store in The Kay, is offering a gift (up to $100 value) with purchase;

(1001 K Street) a fine jewelry store in The Kay, is offering a gift (up to $100 value) with purchase; Vintage YSJ Boutique (924 12th Street) a vintage fashion boutique, will offer 20% off total purchase;

(924 12th Street) a vintage fashion boutique, will offer 20% off total purchase; Zuva Boutique (1123 11th Street) a boutique with items sourced from around the world, will offer 10 percent off an entire purchase

Midtown Sacramento

Art of Toys (1126 18th Street) is offering complimentary warm cider and cookies for customers;

(1126 18th Street) is offering complimentary warm cider and cookies for customers; Big Brother Comics (920 20th Street #150) is offering 20 percent off storewide (excluding items already on sale);

(920 20th Street #150) is offering 20 percent off storewide (excluding items already on sale); Boar Haus Boutique (1115 21st Street) is having an Open House party to introduce their new location (just around the corner). They will offer complimentary and locally made coffee and treats as well as deals on their merchandise that ranges from gifts, cards and home décor;

(1115 21st Street) is having an Open House party to introduce their new location (just around the corner). They will offer complimentary and locally made coffee and treats as well as deals on their merchandise that ranges from gifts, cards and home décor; Book Collector (1008 24th Street) is offering 15 percent off storewide;

(1008 24th Street) is offering 15 percent off storewide; Federalist Public House (2009 Matsui Alley) will offer a free Federalist Stein with every $100 gift card purchase;

(2009 Matsui Alley) will offer a free Federalist Stein with every $100 gift card purchase; Ginger Elizabeth (1801 L Street) will offer their holiday favorite Peppermint Hot Chocolate paired with chocolate mint sourced from Del Rio Botanical and topped with house made whip cream and crunchy Valrhona crunchy pearls;

(1801 L Street) will offer their holiday favorite Peppermint Hot Chocolate paired with chocolate mint sourced from Del Rio Botanical and topped with house made whip cream and crunchy Valrhona crunchy pearls; House of Fashion (2101 J Street) is offering up to 75 percent off on select designer wedding gowns, a free House of Fashion veil with bridal gown purchase and a $20 sale rack of bridesmaid dresses;

(2101 J Street) is offering up to 75 percent off on select designer wedding gowns, a free House of Fashion veil with bridal gown purchase and a $20 sale rack of bridesmaid dresses; Midtown Farmers Market (20th beginning at J Street) is offering locally grown and farm-fresh edibles for the holiday table along with talented local artisans who have plenty of hand-crafted specialty goods available for purchase. Plus, Midtown Farmers Market guests can stop by the Small Business Saturday “Welcome Station” to pick up complimentary #ShopSmall canvas tote bags from the ever-popular Midtown Mascot dressed as a holiday elf (while supplies last);

(20th beginning at J Street) is offering locally grown and farm-fresh edibles for the holiday table along with talented local artisans who have plenty of hand-crafted specialty goods available for purchase. Plus, Midtown Farmers Market guests can stop by the Small Business Saturday “Welcome Station” to pick up complimentary #ShopSmall canvas tote bags from the ever-popular Midtown Mascot dressed as a holiday elf (while supplies last); Nekter Juice Bar (1050 20th Street) is offering $10 off Nekter cleanses;

(1050 20th Street) is offering $10 off Nekter cleanses; PeraDice Cards & Gifts (918 21st Street) is offering a free gift with purchase (while supplies last);

(918 21st Street) is offering a free gift with purchase (while supplies last); Paragary’s Midtown (1401 28th Street) is promoting Rosé all day, with half off bottles of Rosé all day;

(1401 28th Street) is promoting Rosé all day, with half off bottles of Rosé all day; Refill Madness (1828 29th Street) will help guests create a unique Zero Waste Gift Bag with packaging that’s refillable, reusable and never needs replacing;

(1828 29th Street) will help guests create a unique Zero Waste Gift Bag with packaging that’s refillable, reusable and never needs replacing; Relles Florist (2400 J Street) will delight Midtown shoppers with visual and fun pop-up “flower flash” installations at two surprise locations;

(2400 J Street) will delight Midtown shoppers with visual and fun pop-up “flower flash” installations at two surprise locations; Thai Basil & VEG Café & Bar (2431 J Street) Thai Basil will have holiday menu items and VEG Café & Bar will have holiday drink specials.

Old Sacramento

Ancient Arts (920 12th Street) supplies all kinds of handicrafts, furniture, decoration, gifts and collectable art pieces and will extend Black Friday pricing with 40-60 percent off storewide;

(920 12th Street) supplies all kinds of handicrafts, furniture, decoration, gifts and collectable art pieces and will extend Black Friday pricing with 40-60 percent off storewide; Artists Collaborative Gallery (129 K Street) at this hidden gem featuring the work of highly talented, award-winning local artists, shoppers can expect 15 percent off the entire gallery;

(129 K Street) at this hidden gem featuring the work of highly talented, award-winning local artists, shoppers can expect 15 percent off the entire gallery; Candy Barrel (1006 2nd Street) carries a vast assortment of candies, chocolates and confections where candy aficionados will receive 10 percent off storewide;

(1006 2nd Street) carries a vast assortment of candies, chocolates and confections where candy aficionados will receive 10 percent off storewide; Chef’s Olive Mix (131 J Street) invites shoppers to mix the most ultra-premium extra virgin olive oils, fused & infused olive oils, balsamics, specialty vinegars and gourmet oils;

(131 J Street) invites shoppers to mix the most ultra-premium extra virgin olive oils, fused & infused olive oils, balsamics, specialty vinegars and gourmet oils; Mae Vita ( 121 K Street) a ladies’ boutique specializing in apparel, accessories and handcrafted jewelry is offering 20 percent off all clothing and a free scarf with $200 purchase;

121 K Street) a ladies’ boutique specializing in apparel, accessories and handcrafted jewelry is offering 20 percent off all clothing and a free scarf with $200 purchase; Sock City (123 K Street) will offer a $4 sock with purchase to all sock-lovers and gift-givers;

R Street

Arareity (1021 R Street) offers jewelry with precious gems, metals, beadwork, art glass objects and repairs;

(1021 R Street) offers jewelry with precious gems, metals, beadwork, art glass objects and repairs; ARTHOUSE Gallery & Studios (1021 R Street) offers a unique art space with a full gallery as well as individual studios that house more than 20 artists;

(1021 R Street) offers a unique art space with a full gallery as well as individual studios that house more than 20 artists; Fox & Goose Pub (1001 R Street) offers classic English dishes for breakfast, lunch & dinner, plus live entertainment and complimentary #ShopSmall canvas tote bags;

(1001 R Street) offers classic English dishes for breakfast, lunch & dinner, plus live entertainment and complimentary #ShopSmall canvas tote bags; Old Gold – (1104 R Street, Suite 110) features locally made jewelry, ceramics, candles, leather goods, cards and housewares in addition to the most well curated vintage selection for men, women and little ones;

– (1104 R Street, Suite 110) features locally made jewelry, ceramics, candles, leather goods, cards and housewares in addition to the most well curated vintage selection for men, women and little ones; Rumpelstiltskin (1021 R Street) carries a beautifully curated selection of yarn, fiber, and tools for knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, and needle felting;

(1021 R Street) carries a beautifully curated selection of yarn, fiber, and tools for knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, and needle felting; WAL Public Market (1104 R Street) is located on the ground floor of the WAL Artist Lofts in the historic Lawrence Warehouse where guests can find excellent food, clothing, art, rare collectibles, music and even Moroccan rugs.

For more information about that national Small Business Saturday effort, visit AmericanExpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small; for more about the free metered parking provided by the City of Sacramento, visit SacPark.org; for a schedule and map of SacRT’s shopping shuttle route, please visit SacRT.com.

For more about Downtown Sacramento, visit GoDowntownSac.com; for Midtown Sacramento, visit ExploreMidtown.org, for Old Sacramento, visit OldSacramento.org and for R Street, please visit RStreetCorridor.com.

Photo courtesy of Allspices.