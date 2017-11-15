Lighting Up the Holidays at the 9th Annual “Macy’s Theatre of Lights”

An electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition, the ever-popular “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” performances will return for a ninth year to dazzle the Old Sacramento historic district. Taking place on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets, the performances kick off on Wednesday, November 22, following a festive and fun tree lighting ceremony that is complete with pre- and post-show entertainment.

The “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” artfully mixes the historic charm of Old Sacramento with state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology to create a memorable holiday experience. Blended by a symphony of lights, sounds and visual effects, audiences will transport back in time with a reading of the famous poem ‘The Night Before Christmas’ by Clement Clarke Moore. The narrated reading of the powerful and nostalgic poem is brought to life through theatrical elements and visually-exciting lighting choreography that takes place on the balconies and rooftops of Old Sacramento’s historic buildings. With updated props and show surprises including “snow” falling on spectators below, the crowd-favorite villain Jack Frost returns this year – always with new tricks up his sleeve.

With the 60 foot tall Umpqua Bank Holiday Tree serving as a visually exciting centerpiece, “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” was conceived and created by Stage Nine Entertainment’s Troy Carlson and is produced by some of California’s finest talents in the field of light and sound: Sacramento Theatrical Lighting (STL), Associated Sound and Skywalker Sound, and Emmy-nominated voice actor Bill Farmer, the voice of Disney’s Goofy.

Each holiday season, it takes a number of involved partners, sponsors and supporting businesses to make this elaborate and FREE holiday light show happen. The spectacular annual event is presented by DOCO (Downtown Commons) and Old Sacramento District (a division of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership), and is sponsored by the City of Sacramento, SacPark, California State Railroad Museum Foundation, Evangeline’s, Christmas Tree Promotion Board, SMUD and Energy Upgrade California.

New this year, the debut evening (Wednesday, November 22) will include lots of free, family-friendly entertainment before and after the first “Theatre of Lights” performance. A schedule for that first celebratory evening includes the following:

4:30 p.m. – The Throw Zone: Jeremiah the Juggler

4:45 p.m. – Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy

5:15 p.m. – Capitol City Dance Academy Junior Team

5:20 p.m. – Capitol City Dance Academy Senior Team

5:25 p.m. – Miss California Outstanding Teen sings ‘Have a Holly Jolly Christmas’

5:30 p.m. – Sacramento City College Choir leads Group Holiday Caroling

6:00 p.m. – Tree Lighting Ceremony

6:15 p.m. – Theatre of Lights Kickoff Show

7:00 p.m. – Post-show concert by City of Trees Band

Plus, Energy Upgrade California will have a special area set up near the holiday tree on November 22 beginning at 4:30 p.m. for interested guests to exchange incandescent Christmas tree lights for complimentary new LED ones that are more energy efficient (while supplies last).

Following the debut evening, two 20-minute performances are offered on Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day when no performances are scheduled) and also on Tuesday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 20. With one performance only on Christmas Eve, the final “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” performance for the season takes place on December 24 at 6 p.m.

More information about the “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” performances or other events and activities happening in historic Sacramento, call 916-970-5226 or visit OldSacramento.com.